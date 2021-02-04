Pooja Hegde And Akhil Akkineni Starrer 'Most Eligible Bachelor' Finally Gets Release Date

Most Eligible Bachelor is an upcoming Telugu rom-com film written and directed by Bhaskar. Most Eligible Bachelor cast includes Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film was initially scheduled to release in April 2020 and later in January 2021, but the release date was postponed. After a long wait, Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni have finally unveiled the new Most Eligible Bachelor release date. Read ahead to know more.

Pooja Hegde's Instagram post

On Wednesday, Pooja took to Instagram to announce that the film will hit the screens on June 19, 2021. The news was announced through a poster that featured the adorable duo, Pooja and Akhil looking at each other while relaxing on the floor. She captioned her post by writing, “This is what you've been waiting for, meet our #MostEligibleBachelor in Cinemas from June 19th, 2021.” Take a look at the new poster and check out what fans have been saying about it.

On the other hand, Akhil shared the news on Twitter. Sharing the same poster, Akhil wrote that they would make the wait worth it. He also wrote that a whole lot of entertainment was underway. The post went viral on Twitter and fans expressed their excitement about the release.

Earlier, Pooja had shared another poster of the film in which she can be seen lovingly staring at Akhil while he looks into the camera. Sharing the poster, she wished her fans on the occasion of Makar Sankranti from the team. She teased her fans and wrote that the film is scheduled to release in Summer 2021.

More about Most Eligible Bachelor and the cast

Most Eligible Bachelor will show Akhil Akkineni as an NRI who is looking for a companion. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde will be playing the role of a stand-up comedian in the film. The film boasts of a supporting cast including Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash and Pragathi. Apart from Most Eligible Bachelor, Pooja will be seen in Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. She will also be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

