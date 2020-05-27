Bhagyashree's Net Worth Has Seen Steady Rise From 'Maine Pyar Kiya' To 'Thalaivi'; Read

Bhagyashree Patwardhan, popularly known as Bhagyashree, saw a rocket rise in her career right after starring in her debut film, Maine Pyar Kiya, alongside Salman Khan, for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. After that, she went on to do a slew of movies in Bollywood, impressing fans with her acting prowess. Here's a look at Bhagyashree's net worth in 2020.

Bhagyashree's net worth in 2020

As per several reports, Bhagyashree's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 7.66 crore - Rs 38.33 crore as of 2019. ($1 Million - $5 Million) Bhagyashree's net worth in 2020 is not reported yet. The actor, who is 31 years old in the industry, has carved a niche for himself, as her movies yet remain fresh in the hearts of fans.

Bhagyashree's movies

After Maine Pyar Kiya, Bhagyashree starred in Qaid Main Hai Bulbul and Tyagi. She also went on to do Mahendra Shah's, Paayal. Her film titled, Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi, opposite Avinash Wadhawan was also well received by the audience.

After her successful stint in the 1990s, Bhagyashree's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge as she went on to appear in a few Tamil and Telugu films. She made her Telugu debut with the flick, Yuvaratna Rana in 1998. After which, she was reportedly approached for small segments in many television series too. Bhagyashree's movies like Maa Santoshi Maa, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Red Alert: The War Within, Seetharama Kalyana, among others also did well with the audience.

Bhagyashree is set to grace the silver screen with Kangana Ranaut's upcoming flick, Thalaivi, directed by A. L. Vijay. The film is a drama based on the life of Jayalalithaa who was the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The movie was set to release in 2020, however, with the on-going pandemic, no announcement has been made yet.

Earlier, Bhagyashree opened up about her character and expressed that she plays a very crucial role in the film.

Moreover, recently, Bhagyashree, while speaking to an entertainment portal, mentioned that she has been reading a couple of scripts and added that one of the films she is doing is with Prabhas. She continued saying that the name of the film has not been finalised just yet; however, she is excited about the new venture. The 51-year-old also revealed that she had already begun shooting for the film before lockdown.

