Pooja Hegde Preps For New Movie And Compares It To Harrison Ford's 'Blade Runner'; See Pic

In just a span of few years, Pooja Hegde has made a name for herself in the film industries across regions. The actor has an interesting line-up of films opposite the biggest of the stars. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her character prep from an upcoming project. But, what caught attention was her caption where she drew a comparison from Hollywood classic Blade Runner.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Enjoys A Monday Afternoon Nap In Mumbai, Fans React To The Picture

Pooja hedge preps for her new role

The Housefull 4 actor shared a post on Instagram with the caption, "Blade Runner Feels #prep." In the picture, it seems Pooja is looking at the mirror. The picture is clicked in a dimly lit reddish background with her hair left wild and open. However, there is no mention of the movie's name that the actor is prepping for. Take a look at her post below.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Wishes Her Mom On Her Birthday, Hopes To "fulfill All Her Dreams"

Pooja Hegde's fans got all excited after seeing the actor's post and were quick to comment on her picture with praises and compliments. One user commented, "Yes Queen" while another called her picture "Dope." Many netizens flooded her comment sections with heart and fire emojis. Read some of the fan comments on Pooja's photo below:

A sneak peek into Pooja Hegde's Instagram account

Pooja has over 12 million followers on Instagram. The actor recently posted an adorable picture with her dog, Bruno which was clicked on her balcony giving us a glimpse of her amazing view. She was donning a casual outfit with a black t-shirt and denim jeans paired with a black cap.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Splurges On A Lavish Sea-facing Apartment In Bandra

She had also posted a congratulatory message for her brother Rishabh Hegde for graduating from college and becoming an orthopaedic surgeon. She attended the convocation ceremony of her brother and posed whilst donning his graduation cap.

Pooja Hegde's upcoming movie and other projects

The actor recently released the teaser of her movie Radhe Shyam on Instagram in which she will be starring opposite Prabhas. The movie is slated to release on July 30, 2021.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Becomes A Part Of Ram Charan's 'Acharya' Movie, To Join Shoot This Week

Other than that, Pooja Hegde's movies also include the Bollywood drama Cirkus which also features Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Her first song from the Telugu movie Most Eligible Bachelor titled Guche Gulabi released on the occasion of Valentines Day. Most Eligible Bachelor is a romantic comedy movie that is set to hit the theatres on June 19, 2021. Pooja Hegde is playing the lead alongside Akhil Akkineni in the Telugu rom-com. Besides this, she will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.