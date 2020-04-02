'Mohenjo Daro' Actor Pooja Hegde Reveals Her Relatable Daily Quarantine Routine

Actor Pooja Hegde took to Twitter for a fun 'Ask me Anything' session with fans where a fan asked her about her daily routine during the quarantine period. Here is how Pooja Hegde replied to her fan.

Read Also| Pooja Hegde Denies Rumours Of Being In Suriya-starrer 'Aruva'; Read Details Here

Pooja Hegde revealed her daily routine during quarantine to her fan

In the Twitter post, Pooja Hegde wrote that her quarantine routine is very simple. She said that she eats, sleeps, watches films/series, and repeats this every day. With this tweet, she did two things: inform her fans on what she is doing during her quarantine period and also subtly create awareness by telling people not to go out and stay home.

Read Also| List Of Awards And Nominations Received By The Miss Universe India Runner-up Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde will next be next seen in a film with Bahubali actor Prabhas. She was last seen in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opposite Allu Arjun. She also starred in the film Housefull 4 along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Rana Dagubatti, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Read Also| Pooja Hegde Enjoys Delicious Food, Says She'll Be Chubby When She Comes Out Of Quarantine

Pooja Hegde was also rumoured to join the star cast of Suriya starter Aruva. But she recently took to Twitter and asked fans not to jump to conclusions on her doing Tamil films. She added that she has not signed anything. She said that she has some narrations lined up, but nothing is finalised. The actor added that she is looking forward to doing a Tamil film in the year 2020. She further said that if everything goes as planned, she will be seen in a Tamil film.

Read Also| Janhvi Kapoor And Pooja Hegde To Romance Jr. NTR In Trivikram Srinivas' Next?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.