Pooja Hegde Reveals When She Missed First-ever Flight, Introduces Fans To Her 'besties'

Polyglot actor Pooja Hegde recently made headlines after she joined other celebrities in taking up the trending 'Post a photo of' trend on Instagram. On Tuesday, i.e. February 2, 2021, the Housefull 4 actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a streak of unseen pictures from her photo album on fans' demand. Thus, take a look at the 30-year-old throwback photos from college days to pictures of herself with no makeup and the time she missed her flight, below:

Pooja Hegde's shares rare photos from college days and with her 'besties'

During her photo-sharing session with fans on Instagram, Pooja Hegde shared a bunch of throwback photos with not only her family members but also her friends and besties. When a fan asked her to post a photograph of herself from college days, she posted a throwback picture with her friend and wrote, "Back when my hair reached my waist and I was too lazy to even comb them. #facts". Furthermore, she also introduced netizens to her 'besties' by sharing a mirror selfie with them from her 'Harry Potter theme-based birthday party'.

Check out Pooja Hegde's Instagram Stories below:

Pooja Hegde flaunts her 'no-makeup' look

Pooja Hegde also introduced fans to her 'foodie' self when a fan asked her to post a picture of herself 'without makeup'. The Maharshi actor shared a photo of herself relishing a burger as she posed for the camera with no makeup, apparently. She captioned the photo writing, "Also, me going crazy because of food. #nofilter".

Take a look:

Pooja Hegde reveals when she missed her first-ever flight

Although celebrities' airport looks and pictures have become extremely popular on social media, Pooja Hegde gave it a unique twist recently. When a fan asked her to share a picture of herself from an airport/public place, she posted a photograph of herself sitting on her luggage from when she missed her first-ever flight. Posting the photo on IG Stories, she revealed, "The first time when I missed my flight".

Have a look:

Pooja Hegde channels her 'Maharashtrian' avatar

In her interactive photo session with fans, one fan of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor requested her to share a photo of herself rocking a 'Maharashtrian look'. Thus, in her response, Pooja posted a gorgeous picture wherein she is seen rocking an orange Nauvari saree. Check out the picture below:

