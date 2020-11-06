Mouni Roy Celebrates 'decade-old Friendship' With Arjun Bijlani & Aamna, Shares Glimpses

Mouni Roy took to Instagram on Thursday night and posted a series of photos with Arjun Bijlani and Aamna Sharif. The trio could be seen posing in a fun way as they cherished some warm moments together. Mouni celebrated a "decade old friendship" with Arjun and Aamna. She captioned the picture with a heartening note, "I'll irritate you 50 times a day and feel no shame. You re my friends, you signed up for this!!!! A decade old friendship, endless to go".

While Arjun and Aamna wore all-black outfits, Mouni kept it simple in a white tee. As soon as the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor caught a glimpse of the same, he wrote, "Many decades to go". The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star wrote, "Do one thing, make it 51. Love you, my baby".

Mouni Roy's photos with Arjun & Aamna

Arjun Bijlani also took to his Instagram and shared another bunch of photos with the two stars. He wrote, "Friendship must be built on a solid foundation of alcohol, sarcasm, inappropriateness and shenanigans". Soon, his post was flooded with comments and love.

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani recently collaborated with Reem Shaikh for a track titled, Ishq Tanha. The music video was released on September 18 and it garnered massive love from fans. Presented by Naushad Khan, the song is sung, written and composed by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kick-started the shooting for the upcoming, action-adventure film, Brahmastra. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the shooting of the movie was put to a long halt. The team of the film will shoot for 10-days and pictures from the same, surfaced on social media.

Aamna Sharif was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay with an ensemble cast of Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Sahil Anand, Karan Patel, Shubhaavi, Pooja Banerjee and others. The show went off air this year and garnered lots of love from the audience. Aamna plays the role of Komolika in it.

