Jennifer Winget Gives A Peek Into Her Goa Getaway; Says 'Sit Back, Stretch & Simply Stare'

On October 14, Jennifer Winget took to Instagram and posted a stunning picture of herself from Goa. As seen in the portrait, the actor relaxed on comfy chairs as she gazed at the greenery. More so, it looked like Jennifer munched on some fruits too. Sharing the photo, Winget wrote, 'Sit back. Stretch and simply stare!'.

Soon, fans of the actor rushed to flood the comments section with love. Jennifer Winget's post garnered more attention as she posted a picture of herself after a long break of 14 days. Fans went on to call her 'queen', whereas a user also requested Jennifer to wish his mother on her birthday.

As soon as Jennifer stumbled upon his comment, she was quick to reply. 'Happy birthday to your mom,' she wrote. Actor Tanuj Virwani wrote, 'Let's see if it hints that number. No pressure'. Replying to the same, the Beyhadh actor laughed out loud. Many users simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

Jennifer Winget: 'Sit back. Stretch and simply stare'

On Tuesday night, Jennifer posted a picture with Lana Sophia Desouza and also shared another portrait of herself. Jennifer sported a light green strapless gown. She glammed up her look with a pair of classy sunglasses. On Wednesday afternoon, she shared another pic and wrote, 'Ready to tee off'. Check all photos below.

On the work front, Jennifer rose to fame after the success of her television show, Beyhadh, in which she played the role of Maya. The show follows the story of a woman whose love turns into an obsession. It features Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani in lead roles.

The success of the show was such that the makers also came up with the second season titled, Beyhadh 2, which starred Ashish Chowdhry, Shivin Narang, Rajat Verma, Preeti Mehra, Rupa Divetia, Jennifer and others. Beyhadh 2 follows the story of betrayal, as Maya hits back and seeks revenge against the one who betrayed her love. Apart from this, Jennifer was also seen in the web series titled, Code M.

(All above pics source: Jennifer Winget Instagram)

