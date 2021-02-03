Pooja Hegde Shares Her 'awkward Weirdo' Selfie On Fans' Demand

After several Bollywood and South celebs, actor Pooja Hegde also decided to take up the 'Post a photo of' challenge on Instagram. Yesterday, i.e. February 2021, Pooja took a stroll down memory lane to share some rare and goofy pictures of herself on fan requests after taking up the popular IG challenge. From posting a picture of herself in the pool and while sleeping to pictures of herself being weird and enjoying a deep sleep, here's taking a look at the 30-year-old's IG Stories below:

Pooja Hegde flaunts her bikini body in a pool-time photo

Pooja Hegde finally joined the bandwagon of celebrities who took up the trending 'post a photo of' challenge on Instagram, through which, she gave fans a peek into her personal life. When a fan asked her to share a picture of herself "in a pool", the polyglot actor shared a bikini picture of herself, wherein she is spending some me-time in the pool. In the picture, she sported a floral bikini as she flaunted her enviably toned body.

Pooja Hegde introduces fans to her 'awkward weirdo' self

During her fun photo-sharing session with fans on Instagram, the Housefull 4 actor was asked to share a photograph of herself 'being weird'. Thus, she decided to introduce fans to her 'awkward weirdo' self by sharing a goofy picture with her pal. In the picture, she and her friend are seen posing for the camera by lying on the floor.

Pooja Hegde flaunts her weirdness with a hilarious photo

Yet another fan requested the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to share a picture showcasing her 'weirdness' and Pooja didn't hold back from doing so either. The 30-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself pouting for the camera by balancing her hair over her lips to give it a moustache-like appearance. Have a look:

When Pooja Hegde's mother captured her dreaming

Furthermore, one fan also went on to request Pooja for a photograph of herself sleeping. Thus, the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi actor shared a picture of herself fast asleep and revealed that it was shot by her mother. She wrote, "Trust my mom to capture her daughters dreaming... #piggybackridetoLalaland".

