Last Updated:

Pooja Hegde Shares Her 'awkward Weirdo' Selfie On Fans' Demand

Pooja Hegde recently took up the 'Post a photo of' trend on Instagram and shared pictures of herself chilling in the pool and being her 'awkward weirdo' self

Written By
Kashyap Vora
Pooja Hegde

After several Bollywood and South celebs, actor Pooja Hegde also decided to take up the 'Post a photo of' challenge on Instagram. Yesterday, i.e. February 2021, Pooja took a stroll down memory lane to share some rare and goofy pictures of herself on fan requests after taking up the popular IG challenge. From posting a picture of herself in the pool and while sleeping to pictures of herself being weird and enjoying a deep sleep, here's taking a look at the 30-year-old's IG Stories below:

Pooja Hegde flaunts her bikini body in a pool-time photo

Pooja Hegde finally joined the bandwagon of celebrities who took up the trending 'post a photo of' challenge on Instagram, through which, she gave fans a peek into her personal life. When a fan asked her to share a picture of herself "in a pool", the polyglot actor shared a bikini picture of herself, wherein she is spending some me-time in the pool. In the picture, she sported a floral bikini as she flaunted her enviably toned body.

Check out Pooja Hegde's Instagram Story below:

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Leaves A Witty Comment On A Fans Request To Post A 'naked' Picture

Pooja Hegde introduces fans to her 'awkward weirdo' self

During her fun photo-sharing session with fans on Instagram, the Housefull 4 actor was asked to share a photograph of herself 'being weird'. Thus, she decided to introduce fans to her 'awkward weirdo' self by sharing a goofy picture with her pal. In the picture, she and her friend are seen posing for the camera by lying on the floor.

Take a look:

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Brings Out Her Bear Claw In Candid BTS Shot From A Song Shoot

Pooja Hegde flaunts her weirdness with a hilarious photo

Yet another fan requested the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to share a picture showcasing her 'weirdness' and Pooja didn't hold back from doing so either. The 30-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself pouting for the camera by balancing her hair over her lips to give it a moustache-like appearance. Have a look:

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Celebrates 'Radhe Shyam' Shoot Wrap Up With A Cake; See Pic

When Pooja Hegde's mother captured her dreaming 

Furthermore, one fan also went on to request Pooja for a photograph of herself sleeping. Thus, the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi actor shared a picture of herself fast asleep and revealed that it was shot by her mother. She wrote, "Trust my mom to capture her daughters dreaming... #piggybackridetoLalaland".

Check out:

Also Read | Akhil Akkineni And Pooja Hegde's 'Most Eligible Bachelor' Gets Summer 2021 Release Date

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT