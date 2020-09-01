'Radhe Shyam' Makers To Release The Film’s Teaser On Prabhas’ Birthday? Read Details

South Indian actor and stalwart Prabhas has left his fan excited this year with his choice of films that are lined up in the pipeline for the upcoming year. Recently, according to reports by Filmfare, the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer upcoming film Radhe Shyam have decided to release the teaser of the much-awaited film on Baahubali actor's birthday in October.

According to the reports by the online portal, Radhe Shyam’s teaser will be released on Prabhas’ birthday on October 23. The makers were shooting for the magnum opus before the lockdown and the film was eventually stalled due to the ongoing pandemic. Now much to the surprise of the fans, reportedly, the makers are planning to resume the shoot by mid-September and will most probably fly to Italy for the shoot.

As per reports, the team is really aiming to release a special teaser on the actor’s birthday as it will act as a big surprise for his fans and will leave everyone on toes to wait for the much-speculative film. As per reports, the portal also revealed that Prabhas might play the role of a fortune teller in the film and Pooja Hegde might have a dual role. Post wrapping up Radhe Shyam, the Saaho actor will shoot for Om Raut’s film Adipurush, where Prabhas will play the role of Lord Ram in this big-screen adaptation of Ramayana.

Sometime back, writer-director Radha Krishna Kumar, on August 22, shared that his forthcoming movie Radhe Shyam's shooting will commence in the second week of September. The film's shooting will reportedly resume in Hyderabad, where the makers have erected a massive set. Sharing the update on Radhe Shyam's release, Radha Krishna Kumar wrote that he is very excited to resume the shoot from the second week of September. He further wrote that the shooting will be the longest and the loveliest schedule with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. (sic)

All excited to resume the shoot from 2nd week of September, the longest and the loveliest schedule with our darling #prabhas and @hegdepooja @UV_Creations @UVKrishnamRaju @itsBhushanKumar #RadheShyam — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) August 22, 2020

Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, narrates a heart-wrenching love story set in the medieval times. The first two schedules of the film were shot in exotic locations of Europe. Reportedly, the third schedule will be shot in Hyderabad. Recently, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's first look from the upcoming was released online, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

