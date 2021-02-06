Pooja Hegde's 'Most Eligible Bachelor' Release Date & More; Top Stories This Week

From Pooja Hegde's Most Eligible Bachelor getting a release date to Mahat Raghavendra's baby announcement, several actors from regional cinema made to the news this past week from Jan 30 to Feb 6. Many of the posts attracted the attention of adoring fans. Here are some stories that you shouldn't miss:

Top stories this week

Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary

On Jan 30, 1948, the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi took his last breath. His legacy is honoured not just in India, but across the world. Marking the day of the national leader's death anniversary on Saturday, several actors from regional cinema took to social media to show their respect, Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan and Adnan Sami were among those who honoured him on the day. In the tweet, Kamal Haasan wrote "Let us honour the memory of Gandhiji who showed 'my life is my message' and illuminated the world through his powerful message. There can be no greater alternative than to live and pursue big ambitions the Gandhi way."

'என் வாழ்க்கையே என் செய்தி' என வாழ்ந்து உலகிற்கு ஒளியூட்டிய காந்தியாரின் நினைவைப் போற்றுவோம். உயர்ந்த லட்சியங்களை எட்ட காந்திய வழியை விட பலம் மிக்க பிறிதொன்றில்லை. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 30, 2021

Ram Charan's Twitter wishes for veteran actor Brahmanandam who turned 65

Veteran Telugu actor, comedian and director, Kanneganti Brahmanandam celebrated his 65th birthday on Feb 2. On the occasion of Brahmanandam's birthday, several Tollywood celebrities extended wishes for the Padma Shri awardee on Twitter. Brahmanandam is the only actor who has appeared in more than a 1000 films till date and holds the Guinness World Record for it as well. Take a look at the post on actor Ram Charan's Twitter below.

Wishing our king of comedy and most loved Padma Shri. Brahmanandam Uncle a Very Happy Birthday !!

#HBDBrahmanandam pic.twitter.com/bd21O2c7fx — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 1, 2021

Mahat Raghavendra Announces Wife's Pregnancy

Tamil actor Mahat Raghavendra, who is popularly known for his appearance on Bigg Boss Tamil 2, took to Instagram to announce that he and his wife Prachi Mishra are expecting their first child. Some of Raghavendra's most popular movies are Mankatha, Backbench Student, Jilla. Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi Mishra got married on Feb 1, 2020, and are expecting their first child in May 2021. Take a look at Mahat Raghavendra's baby announcement below.

Manasi Naik Introduced her adorable new friend on Instagram

Marathi actress Manasi Naik took to Instagram handle and shared an adorable video of her playing with a cute dog. Manasi Naik's Instagram handle has recently been full of the fun she's been having post her wedding to boxer Pardeep Kharera. The couple tied the knot in Jan 2021. In the caption, she introduced the dog to her fans stating that it was Samy, her furry friend from her ‘Sasural’. Take a look like Manasi Naik's Instagram post below.

Sivakarthikeyan announced the release of Doctor & Revealed New Poster

Actor Sivakarthikeyan's new movie titled Doctor saw its release date announced by the actor on his Twitter and Instagram accounts much to the delight of eager fans. The movie is said to be a dark comedy and will be directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar. Actors Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan are set to play lead roles in the film whereas, Yogi Babu and Vinay will play supporting roles.

S Thaman shared Mahesh Babu's first look from Sarkaru Vaari Patta

As veteran actor Mahesh Babu also resumed shooting for his next film Sarkaru Vaari Patta, popular music composer S Thaman shared one of the initial looks of the film on his Twitter. The look gives a small glimpse of the look that Mahesh has sported in the film as well. The film is set to release in Jan 2022.

On the Shooting Spot with Our Very Own #Superstar @urstrulyMahesh gaaru ✈️🖤



Tats IT for NOW !! #SarkaruVaariPaata ♥️💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/GoVDguyb51 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) February 2, 2021

Rana Daggubati's Twitter update: Poster of his upcoming film Dear Megha

Rana Daggubati took to Twitter to unveil the first look poster of his upcoming film Dear Megha. Dear Megha's cast also includes Adith and Arjun Somayajulu. The film is said to be a romantic movie and by the looks of the poster, it seems to be an emotional one. Take a look at Rana Daggubati's Twitter post below.

Pooja Hegde's Movie Release Date Confirmed

Pooja Hegde will soon be starring in an exciting romantic comedy film called Most Eligible Bachelor in 2021. The actress is set to star opposite Akhil Akkineni in a lead role. Pooja shared a poster of the film which stated the release date as June 19, 2021, much to the delight of the fans. Take a look at Pooja Hegde's Most Eligible Bachelor poster below.

Prithviraj took to Instagram to wish actor & director Fazil a happy birthday

Prithviraj Sumukaran took to Instagram to wish Aleksa Muhammed Fazil, who played the character of Father Nedumpally in his film Lucifer, a happy birthday. The film marked Prithviraj's debut as a director and starred actor Mohanlal in the lead role. In the film Fazil's character serves as a mentor, voice of reason and influence for Mohanlal's character in the film who's called Stephen Nedumpally. Actor Fazil celebrated his 68th birthday yesterday.

Gautami Deshpande & Virajas Kulkarni's characters from Majha Hoshil Na tie the knot

Marathi actors Gautami Deshpande and Virajas Kulkarni are current stars in the Zee Marathi show Majha Hoshil Na. The duo often shares BTS pictures, updating their fans about the show. Gautami recently revealed the date of their characters Sai and Aditya's wedding on the show. Take a look at Gautami's Instagram post below.

Image Sources - Pooja Hegde Instagram, Mahat Raghavendra Instagram

