Pooja Hegde's Top Movies Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes

Pooja Hegde entered the Hindi film industry with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan. She is most popularly known for her appearance in Hindi and Telugu films. Pooja Hegde last featured in the Telugu movie titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was the last movie released before the lockdown began. Here is a list of her top-rated movies according to Rotten Tomatoes to binge-watch during this lockdown.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava - Rotten Tomatoes 85%

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is a Telugu language action-drama film starring Pooja Hegde and N T Rama Rao Jr in the lead roles. The plot of the film is about a man who leaves his village after his father is killed. Later, he finds a way back to his village to avenge his father’s death. The film titled Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava was declared as a commercially successful film and also received positive reviews from critics gaining an 85% rating at Rotten Tomatoes website as well.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo - Rotten Tomatoes 77%

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starred Allu Arjun along with Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is about a boy who is always subjected to his father’s scorn. When he comes to know about his true family, he sets out to find them. Pooja Hegde played the role of Allu Arjun’s love interest in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Maharshi - Rotten Tomatoes 73%

The movie Maharshi stars Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. While Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Meenakshi Dixit, and Ananya play the supporting roles. The film received mixed reviews from the critics yet emerged as a commercial success. The film is about a man Rishi, a rich businessman who returns to India to mend ways with his friend. However, situations change and he is seen to save the farmers from an otherwise gruesome plight.

Housefull 4 - Rotten Tomatoes 61%

Housefull 4 is the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise released in 2019. The movie was an instant hit and featured a strong ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda. The reincarnation comedy follows the story of three lovers played by Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, and Ritesh Deshmukh and their love interests. The characters are shown to reunite in the film after a span of 600 years.

On the work front, Pooja will be seen opposite Prabhas for an upcoming film, tentatively titled as Prabhas 20, as it is the 20th film of the Baahubali star. This would be the pair's first film opposite each other. The makers of the film have recently revealed that the title and first look for Prabhas 20 will be out in a couple of days.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

