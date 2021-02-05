Vijay Antony Announces Release Date Of 'Vijay Raghavan', Fans Thrilled

Vijay Antony took to Twitter to announce his next film's release date. Vijay Antony is known for composing music for films like Salim, Pichaikkaran, and Yaman. He is the first Indian to win Cannes Golden Lion for the song Nakka Mukka in the Best Music category. Vijay Antony announced the release date of Vijaya Raghavan. Popular actor Aatmika will also be a part of the Vijaya Raghavan cast. No further details about the Vijaya Raghavan cast have been revealed yet.

Vijaya Raghavan's release date announced

Vijaya Raghavan's release date was announced by Vijay Antony today. The film is all set to release in theatres in the month of April 2021. Fans are very excited about the release of Vijay Raghavan as it is going to be a mass action-entertainer by Ananda Krishnan. The music of the film will be composed by Nivas K. Prasanna and the cinematography will be done by NS Uthaya Kumar. He posted the tweet by saying " Hi : ) It's official!!! #VijayaRaghavan releasing this APRIL, 2021. See you soon in theatres." Check out the tweet below:

Fans are very excited after the release date announcement. Many fans congratulated Vijay Antony while several others just cannot wait for the film to release. The teaser of the film has received heavy praise from the audience. The teaser has crossed more than 876K views and garnered over 25K likes on YouTube. The film will be an action-political drama. Check out the reaction of some fans on hearing the release date announcement below:

Vijay Antony is known for films like Salim, Naan, and India Pakistan. In 2021, he is working on three other films together. Agni Siragugal, Khaki, and Pichaikkaran 2 are his other projects for 2021. Pichaikkaran 2 's release is highly awaited among his fans as the film will be the sequel of its predecessor which was a huge hit. He also announced that acclaimed filmmaker Priya Krishnaswamy will be directing Pichaikkaran 2. Pichaikkaran 2 's release was highly anticipated ever since 2016.

Image Credits - @vijayamtony Twitter

