Pooja Hegde's Photos From Her Visit To Malpasso Beach Have Won Over Fans

Pooja Hedge is not only a popular artist in the Indian movie industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Pooja Hegde never fails to bring a smile to the faces of her fans. Recently, Pooja Hegde shared pictures of herself from Malpasso Beach, which have won the hearts of her fans. Read further ahead to know more about Pooja Hegde's Instagram post.

Also Read | 'Most Eligible Bachelor' Teaser Out: Pooja Hegde, Akhil Akkineni Promise A Fun Ride

Pooja Hegde's photos from Malpasso Beach

Pooja Hegde has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of herself. Recently, on November 4, 2020, the actor took to her official Instagram handle in order to share pictures of herself from her visit to Malpasso Beach. Pooja Hegde captioned the post, “The water was cold, the breeze was cold...but the feeling it gave was one of warmth...It doesn’t add up, but then again, I was never good at math ðŸ¤·ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸â¤ï¸ #mattersoftheheart #magic”.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Twirls On Couch Ecstatically Before Birthday Month Gets Over, Watch Video

In these pictures, Pooja Hegde can be seen wearing a knee-length black colour coat. The coat is full-sleeved and the actor has kept it completely buttoned up. She has left her long and straight hair open, giving them a side partition. Pooja Hegde has applied nude makeup.

Just as Pooja Hegde shared these pictures on the internet, they went viral in no time. The post has received over seven lakh likes in just a couple of hours. Fans have spammed the comment section of the post going all hearts for the actor.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Schools Fans By Giving Lessons From The Ocean, Says 'we're All Unique Pebbles'

On the work front

Pooja Hegde was last seen onscreen in Housefull 4 (2019). The actor will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam. The movie stars Pooja Hegde and Prabhas as the lead characters and is reportedly a love story set in the medieval period. Bahubali actor Prabhas is rumoured to play the role of a fortune teller, while Pooja Hegde will be seen portraying the role of a princess in Radhe Shyam.

Pooja Hegde is also going to star in Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming Mumbai Saga. The movie is among the most ambitious gangster dramas, casting John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Mumbai Saga will complete Gupta’s Mumbai gangster trilogy after Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala. The movie has a huge star cast and was slated to release on June 19, 2020. However, there has been no further notice about the movie hitting the theatres on the given date or being postponed, due to the pandemic.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Wraps Up Italy Schedule Of 'Radhe Shyam,' Says 'see You In Hyderabad Prabhas'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.