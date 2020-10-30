Pooja Hegde Twirls On Couch Ecstatically Before Birthday Month Gets Over, Watch Video

Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde treated her fans with a boomerang video before her birthday month ended. Recently, she took to social media and shared a clip while twirling in a gorgeous black dress on the couch. Meanwhile, the backdrop features decoration of balloon letters building Happy Birthday in baby pink shade. Remembering her birthday month, the actor penned how grateful she was.

Pooja Hegde twirls on couch ecstatically before birthday month gets over

Pooja Hegde took to Instagram and shared a boomerang video of herself through her official account on October 29, 2020, Thursday. The actor has donned a black flared dress featuring Queen Anne neck style. She is visibly having a fun moment twirling on the couch. Hegde has kept her hair loose and after pinning them to one side and opting for soft curls. For a rounded off look, she has used minimal accessorizes with a delicate anklet and ear studs with the boho attire.

Previously, Pooja Hegde’s photos from her birthday celebration showed her sitting on the same sofa while cutting her Tiramisu cake. In the caption accompanying her social media post, Pooja Hegde remembered her birthday month and expressed gratitude for the same. She wrote, “Before b’ day month gets over... ðŸ’ƒðŸ»â˜ºï¸ What a month it’s been â¤ï¸ #sograteful.”Check out Pooja Hegde’s Instagram post below:

Pooja Hegde's Instagram video

Responses to Pooja Hegde's Instagram video

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Pooja Hegde garnered more than 1.1 million views and around 1550 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities shared their responses to the picture. Many among them applauded her dress and looks, apart from jolly expressions in the boomerang clip. Meanwhile, others expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, fire, kisses, hugs, sparkle, thumbs up, party bombs, and crackers, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Pooja Hegde’s Instagram video that you must check out.



