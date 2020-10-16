Pooja Sawant Opposite Ankush Chaudhari Or Vaibhav Tatwawaadi: The Better On-screen Pair?

Pooja Sawant, predominantly known for her work in Marathi movies, is counted amongst the popular actors in the Industry. She made her debut with the movie Kshanbhar Vishranti and is well known for her work in movies like Poshter Boyz and Dagadi Chawl. She has often shared screen space with Ankush Chaudhari in many movies like Zakaas, Sanshay Kallol and Dagadi Chawl. On the other hand, her on-screen pairing with actor Vaibhav Tatatwaadi has also been appreciated by many. Learn to know which one made a better on-screen pair-

Pooja Sawant paired opposite Ankush Chaudhari or Vaibhav Tatwawaadi?

Pooja Sawant with Ankush Chaudhari

Pooja Sawant and Ankush Chaudhari were last seen in Daagdi Chawl, which released in 2015. The pair was seen having a loving and caring relationship which was very much appreciated by its viewers. It was an action drama thriller by director Chandrakant Kanse. Ankush Chaudhari was seen playing a lead role named Suryakanth and Pooja played Sonal, his love interest.

The plot revolved around Suryakant who lives in Daagdi Chawl. He plans on getting married to his girlfriend but gets involved in the crime world due to a gang leader. The movie reported collected ₹20 crores at the box office and became an instant hit. It also earned 6.2 star-rating on IMDB. Watch the trailer of Daagdi Chawl here:

Pooja Sawant with Vaibhav Tatwawaadi

Bhetali Tu Punha is a romantic film directed by Chandrakant Kanse. The movie released in 2017 with Pooja Sawant and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolved around Alok who meets Ashwini on a train while travelling to Goa separately, right after rejecting her when they met for an arranged marriage alliance.

The train journey acts a metaphor to their own journey of love and their performance and chemistry were applauded by many. Both Pooja and Vaibhav proved their acting mettle as a romantic couple and managed to impress fans. The fans thought that their on-screen chemistry was spot on. The movie went on to earn a 7.1 star-rating on IMDB. Watch the trailer of the movie here:

