If You Love 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko', Here're Similar Marathi Shows List Curated For You

Over the years, famous Marathi show Majhya Navryachi Bayko has undergone several changes but it has continued to keep viewers hooked to its plot. The story centres the life of Gurunath who is married to Radhika. With an unfortunate twist of fate, Gurunath falls in love with his colleague Shanaya.

The show essays how Radhika moves on with her life independently after uncovering her husband’s truth. If you are a fan of this Marathi show and are looking for more similar content-based shows. Here we have assembled a list of daily soaps that portrays women in headstrong roles. Check out the list:

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is a popular on-going Marathi drama TV show that airs on Star Pravah. The premise of the show is loosely based on the Bengali daily soap Sreemoyee. The story revolves around the Deshmukh family, especially Arundhati Deshmukh, who is a middle-aged homemaker. In the serial, the family is shown to take Arundhati’s hard work for granted which prompts her to create a self-identity of her own.

ALSO READ| Is 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' Getting The Old Shanaya Back? Here's What Rasika Sunil Feels

Agga Bai Sasubai

Agga Bai Sasubai is another drama show that has keeps viewers glued to their TV screens. The story revolves around the life of Asawari, who becomes a widow at a young age. She takes care of her son Soham as a single mother. The devoted mother invests her entire life in raising her child meanwhile forgetting her own identity. With a sudden twist of fate, Asawari paths cross with Abhijit who is a well-known chef. Love brews between the two and they decide to tie the knots with each other.

ALSO READ| 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' Actor Rasika Sunil To Return As 'Shanaya'; Read Details

Rang Maza Vegla

Rang Maza Vegla is centred around the life of young Deepa, who is made to face several trials and tribulations of the society due to the prevailing beauty standards and stereotypes. Her skin tone is mocked by many, however, she decides to embark on a journey to find inner peace. With Kartik as her soulmate, Rang Maza Vegla features how Deepa overcomes the stigma of dark skin tone in Indian society.

ALSO READ| 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update | July 14, 2020: Gurunath Calls Shanaya Crazy

Tujhyat Jeev Rangala

This romantic drama serial essays the love tale of Rana and Anjali. While Rana is a farmer and practices wrestling, on the other hand, Anjali is a highly educated school teacher who moves to Rana’s village which is located nearby Kolhapur. The difference in their upbringing, lifestyle and set of beliefs makes their romantic take bitter yet sweet.

ALSO READ| 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update | July 17, 2020: Maya Gets Stuck At Guru's House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.