'Naked' Actor Sri Rapaka Accuses Raashi Khanna; Says 'she Used To Torture Me'

Actor Sri Rapaka was seen in Ram Gopal Varma's film titled 'Naked Nanga Nagnam', has accused actor Raashi Khanna of 'torturing' her. The actor revealed that Raashi has hurt her self-respect. During a recent interview with a YouTube channel, Sri Rapaka was asked about how she dealt with her fellow female co-stars and it is then that the actor made accusations against actor Raashi.

During the interview, the actor said that Raashi has once called her at around 3 am and asked her to come on sets. She said that she had called her only to drape her saree during the shoot of Supreme. She further went on to reveal that the Ayogya actor used to make her wait for hours.

The actor also revealed that when she went on the sets at 3 o’clock, choreographer Raju Sundaram was also there. She said that she has worked with him several times so he asked her what was she doing here. She further said that there were around 150 people on sets and any lady present on sets could have helped Raashi drape her sari. She also said that she made her travel so far to set and drape her saree. She also added that Raashi used to make her wait for hours and hours, and also torture her.

About the film

The actor was recently seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Naked Nanga Nagnam. The film revolves around a tale of a couple who is about to split up and how they land in a strange situation with their househelp. As for the film, RGV was extremely happy with the way it performed. He himself called his film a 'game-changer' and quoted James Cameron in his tweet about the film's popularity.

James Cameron said ..” if you want to be a film maker just pick up a camera and shoot” Never were those words more truer than now ..Anybody from anywhere can shoot a film now and release in their own personal theatre,like I released CLIMAX and NAKED in my own RGVWORLDTHEATRE 💪 pic.twitter.com/J1ESUxE8V4 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 28, 2020

On the work front

Raashi was last seen in Kranthi Madhav’s film World Famous Lover alongside Vijay Deverakonda, and Aishwarya Rajesh. The film was loved by fans and audiences and also managed to make a good number at the box office. She will next be seen in Rajas Paranjpe’s The Last Ride alongside Emraan Hashmi. The film is currently in its post-production and the makers haven’t revealed any details about the film yet.

