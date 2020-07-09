'Anya': Bhushan Pradhan & Raima Sen's Movie Music Album Now Available To The Audience

Bhushan Pradhan recently took to Instagram to announce the music launch of his upcoming film with Raima Sen, Anya. He put up a poster of the film while also revealing that the music of the film will be available for the audience after the first week of July. The poster also features actor Raima Sen who can be seen in a romantic pose with Bhushan Pradhan.

Bhushan Pradhan releases the song launch date

Bhushan Pradhan has lately been busy with the promotion of his upcoming bilingual film, Anya. The film, which will release in Marathi and Hindi, has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the audience.

Actor Bhushan Pradhan, who is much known for his work in films like Timepass, recently took to social media in order to announce that the music created for the film Anya will be available in July 2020. He put up the poster of the film where he can be seen in an adorable and happy place with his co-star Raima Sen.

It showcases the two actors deeply lost in each other’s eyes, indicating that they are so in love. In the caption for the post, Bhushan Pradhan has written that the film is coming soon. He has also informed the people when they can listen to the music of this piece.

A number of his followers have expressed the excitement that they feel for the music launch and the upcoming film, in the comments section. Have a look at the announcement post made by Bhushan Pradhan here.

The upcoming film, Anya, is a mystery drama film which is all set to release in the year 2020. The plot of this film revolves around the incidents of human trafficking and how gravely it affects the lives of a few people. The title of the film indicates that the focus will be on how the ‘Anya’ of the society are treated in the present world.

The film is also expected to show the harsh and dark realities of life. Anya has been directed by Simmy Joseph while it stars actors like Yashpal Sharma, Tejashree Pradhan, Sunil Tawade, and Govind Namdev, amongst others.

Image Courtesy: Raima Sen Instagram

