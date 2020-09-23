Charu Asopa Celebrates 'first Rain Shower' With Husband Rajeev, Fans Call Them 'best Jodi'

Charu Asopa recently gave fans a sneak-peek into her romantic moments with husband Rajeev Sen. On September 22, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with Rajeev, wherein the pair can be seen dancing and romancing in the rain. Charu Asopa mentioned that it was the couple's first rain shower together. Take a look at Asopa Charu and Rajeev Sen's video.

Charu Asopa's first rain with Rajeev Sen

In this video, Asopa wore a white tank top with black shorts. Rajeev Sen can be seen in grey Sandoz and white capri pants. Playing Shashaa Tirupati and Ash King's song Baarish from Half Girlfriend, the loving pair romantically danced in their balcony. Charu Asopa's Instagram caption simply read as, 'Our first rain shower togetherâ¤ï¸ðŸ§¿'.

Fans praise Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

Fans were quick to react to the couple's romantic video. They went all hearts and kisses in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, 'Barish wala love â¤ cutee just be together alwys god bless you both..', while another wrote, 'This makes me so happyðŸ˜'. A fan comment read as 'Beautiful couple RAB NE BANADI JODI how cute both are looking kisi ki nazar na lage CHAREEV'. Another user wrote, 'Wish you both much love and power!!Such an adorable couple u both r Mr. & Mrs. Sen âœ¨âœ¨ðŸ˜Š @rajeevsen9 and @asopacharu'. Check out more comments below.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's first anniversary

Charu and Rajeev recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on September 20, 2020. The couple celebrated it in a fairytale style and left fans and followers in awe. They also invited their fans to join them. Celebrating the day, Charu and Rajeev took to their Instagram and shared an adorable video of them.

The video gave a peek into their anniversary vlog. Here, Rajeev can be seen in his white blazer, while Charu looked breathtaking in her princess-like white gown. The backdrop was decorated with several balloons and had 'Happy Anniversary' written on the wall. Check out the video below.

