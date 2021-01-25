Post The Success Of 'Krack', Ravi Teja To Release 'Khiladi' First Look On January 26

Telugu film actor Ravi Teja’s recent film Krack, which released on January 9, 2021, became one of the first films to rock the box office after the reopening of theatres. The film which starred Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani received critical acclaim and a positive response from the audience. Riding on the success of the film, Ravi Teja has moved on to his next project titled Khiladi. On social media, he shared an update on the film's "first glimpse" which will be released on January 26 at exactly 10:08 am. Take a look at the teaser here.

More about Ravi Teja's Khiladi

Khiladi first look poster was revealed by Ravi Teja as well as the makers on January 1, wherein the evil Ravi Teja is holding his lookalike at gunpoint. According to Filmi Beat, the action-thriller will be helmed by Ramesh Varma and is produced by Satyanarayana Koneru under the banner of Pen Studios and Havish Production. The film will star Ravi Teja in a dual avatar possibly portraying an anti-hero character.

The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Khiladi cast also includes actresses Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads. Dimple Hayathi acted in Varun Tej starrer Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Abhinetri 2 among others, whereas Meenakshi Chaudhary is currently working in Sushant’s Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radhu in Telugu. Khiladi director Ramesh Varma took to Twitter to reveal the news and added, ''Can't wait to present Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl birthday gift to you all. #KhiladiFirstGlimpse on Jan 26th @ 10.08 AM.'' Look at the tweet here.

We are coming to entertain you this summer... Happy New Year! 😎 #Khiladi pic.twitter.com/JcL0jdA7wz — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 1, 2021

More about Ravi Teja's films

According to Eenadu, Ravi Teja's recent action-drama Krack (2021), was released on January 9 to critical and commercial success. It marked a major professional comeback for the actor, who had been on a career sabbatical prior to that film. With Khiladi, Ravi Teja hopes to break back into the mainstream Telugu cinema and cement his role as the "Telugu action hero".

Before Krack, Ravi Teja was also last seen in science fiction movie Disco Raja, which released on January 24, 2020. The film became a critical and commercial failure, prompting Ravi Teja to halt experimenting with roles in the future, with plans for a sequel also being cancelled. Take a look at Ravi's recent Krack film trailer here:

