'Power Star' Cast List: Check Out The List Of All The Actors In Ram Gopal Varma's Film

Ram Gopal Varma is a popular Indian filmmaker who is known for his cult favourite movies, however, he is nowadays also known for his controversial films. The Aag director is back with a new film titled Power Star. The movie was reported to be based on the life of south superstar Pawan Kalyan and his life story with films and politics.

However, director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) has rubbished such news stating that the film is indeed a fictional story. The film is released on his official app and website RGV World Theatre. Take a look at whole of Power Star cast list.

Power star cast:

Prawan Kalyan

RGV shared the glimpse of his movie star from his film Power Star. The actor who looks like the Tollywood star is apparently called Prawan Kalyan. Here is the tweet from RGV.

The actor playing the main character in POWER STAR is more POWERful than any STAR I saw pic.twitter.com/RuGlr7IkZJ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 9, 2020

Dhananjay Prabhune

Dhananjay Prabhune is an Indian film Actor, who works in the Telugu movie industry. His biggest role was in RGV's movie titled Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu. He played the role of N. Chandrababu Naidu in the movie.

Image courtesy: Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu

Mahesh Kathi

Mahesh Kathi is an Indian film actor, writer, director and film critic who works in Telugu cinema. He currently stars as one of the Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 contestants. He is known for his work as a writer in movies like Minugurulu. He is also known for his work in Edari Varsham based on Devarakonda Balagangadhara Tilak's story called Vooru Chivuru Illu.

Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma is an Indian actor-director-producer. Some of his acclaimed works include movies like Siva, Shool, Kshana Kshanam, Rangeela, Satya, Company, Bhoot, Sarkar, and Rakta Charitra. He plays the role as one of the pivotal characters in the movie Power Star.

Chiranjeevi

While one character from the film looks like Pawan Kalyan, the other one looks like the Tollywood star Chiranjeevi. Ram, in his tweet, wrote that the characters in the movie still are two brothers who are having a moment in his movie Power Star. Chiranjeevi is a Telugu actor who has appeared in Telugu movies like Kinare (2018) and Arivu (2017).

Two brothers in a moment from my film POWER STAR pic.twitter.com/Q66pktqCah — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 9, 2020

Promo Image courtesy: RGV Instagram

