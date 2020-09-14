Malayalam Actor Prabeesh Chakkalakkal Passes Away While Shooting On Set

The Malayalam actor Prabeesh Chakkalakkal has passed away on Monday, September 14, at the age of 44. The actor collapsed on the sets of a film shoot in Kochi while he was shooting for a film for a YouTube Channel Cochin College. He took his last breath before he could be taken to the hospital.

Prabeesh Chakkalakkal passes away

According to reports in The News Minute, Prabeesh Chakkalakkal was shooting for the YouTube channel during which he suddenly collapsed on the sets. Reportedly, the colleagues of the actor tried to take him to a hospital but could not arrange for a vehicle. He was later taken to a hospital where he was announced dead on arrival.

According to reports in One India, the actor had asked for water minutes before collapsing. Reportedly, Prabeesh felt that his tongue was drying and so had asked a videographer for water. Reportedly, he drank the water before he collapsed. Someone from the crowd took the actor’s car keys from his pocket and drove him to the hospital.

According to reports in the media portal, Prabeesh Chakalakkal was shooting for a film about waste management in the state of Kerala. Media portals also suggested that his colleagues had revealed that the actor had completed his work on the set. The members of the team were clicking a group photograph when the actor fell on the floor.

Prabeesh Chakalakkal is survived by his father Joseph, wife Jansy and a daughter Taniya. According to the reports in media portals, the actor was buried at the Maradu Moothedam Church on Monday. A well-wisher of the actor took to twitter and expressed how saddened he was by the tragic news.

Actor and dubbing artiste #PrabeeshChakkalakkal collapses and dies on set.



He was shooting for a tele film on spreading awareness about waste management in Kochi. — Rj Umar Nisar (@umarnisar_tral) September 14, 2020

Career details of Prabeesh Chakkalakkal

Prabeesh Chakkalakkal has played a number of roles in telefilms. The actor has worked on several films as a dubbing artiste. He had recently worked in Abrid Shine’s film Kung Fu master. In that film, he lent his voice for the villain character in the film.

Prabeesh Chakkalakkal was the employee of JSW Cements Limited and had worked in several YouTube videos as well. Apart from these, Prabeesh Chakalakkal had played the character of Mahabali in a recent show for the Cochin College Channel on the occasion of Onam.

Promo Image credits: Prabessh Chakkalakkal Facebook

