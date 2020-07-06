Prabhas To Star In Director Om Raut's Untitled Next With Hrithik Roshan?

For a long time, several reports have been surfacing the Internet about Bollywood’s heartthrob Hrithik Roshan being roped in for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director, Om Raut's next untitled. However, not much information regarding the flick has been revealed, but according to the latest reports, South Indian superstar Prabhas is also set to star opposite Hrithik. Reportedly, the Baahubali actor has already given a nod to the director, but the official announcement about the same is still awaited.

Prabhas & Hrithik Roshan to star together?

Watching the two great actors’ sharing screen space will be a complete visual treat for their fans. According to the sources by a leading publication, the speculations started doing the rounds that director Om Raut is going to direct this multi-starrer project. According to the report, the makers of the film are in talks and the details regarding the film will be announced soon. As per reports, the film is believed to be a high-budget one which will showcase some of the power-packed action sequences along with a gripping storyline. Both the actors, Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan have proved their mettle time again with the kind of films they opt which defines their heroic vigour and physical strength.

Read: Prabhas Gives Back To Back Hits Every Year, And These List Of Movies Are Proof

Read: Makers Of Prabhas' Next Film Start Building A Massive Set In Private Studio In Hyderabad?

Meanwhile, a media report by an outlet previously claimed that the makers of Prabhas' next film tentatively titled Prabhas 20 with Radha Krishna Kumar have started constructing a massive set at a private studio in Hyderabad. However, the title of the movie got leaked online and reports claim it is Radhe Shyam. But this is not the first name suggested for the movie. Earlier there were other reports which claimed that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's was going to be called 'Jaan' and then O Dear. According to a leading publisher's source, the movie set will consist of an ICU, general ward, and doctor's rooms. Reportedly, the team will be shooting in the aforementioned set for the next three months. Soon after, the cast and crew of Prabhas film will go for an outdoor schedule.

On the other hand, Hrithik Rishan who was last seen in WAR opposite Tiger Shroff has reportedly received an invitation from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to join the Academy 2021 panel. Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt have been chosen as the panellists. It has been reported that if the actors choose to accept the invitation, they will have the right to vote at the 93rd Academy Awards. It has recently been revealed that the 93rd Academy Awards are slated to be held on April 25, 2020.

Read: Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif's 'ZNMD' Or 'Bang Bang!'; Which Film Was Loved More By Fans?

Read: Anil Kapoor & Hrithik Roshan Recall 'Magic Of Working With Saroj Khan', Express Gratitude

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.