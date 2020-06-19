Makers Of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde's Film To Unveil Official Title & First Look In A Week?

Recently, a report published by a leading entertainment portal is speculating that the makers of an upcoming film starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will unveil the official title and first look next week. According to the report, the makers of the film, which is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, have opted to rename it as Radhe Shyam. Interestingly, the film started rolling under a tentative name, Prabhas20.

Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer updates

Ever since the inception of Prabhas' 20th film, the film has changed its title several times. Reportedly, the makers finalised the title of the film as Jaan. But later, the makers changed it to Oh dear. On the other side, an official confirmation regarding the recent speculations, the release of the title and first look, are awaited from the makers.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde and Prabhas returned to India in March, amid the shoot in Europe in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Reportedly, the shooting schedule of the film is on halt.

About the film, cast and crew

Reportedly, the Radha Krishna directorial will be a romantic-period drama set in Europe. The reports suggest that the duo will be seen romancing each other in two different time-zones. He will play the character of a palm reader. The same report stated that the 40-year-old actor will opt for two completely different looks for this venture. Pooja Hegde and Prabhas will share the screen space for the first time. Reportedly, the film will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Meanwhile, Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hegde also often talked about the project with a leading news portal. It is speculated that actor Kajal Aggrawal will also play a short cameo in the upcoming film.

Reportedly, Sasha Chettri, popularly known as the Airtel 4G girl, will also essay a pivotal role in the film. Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations will jointly bankroll the film. Reports making rounds on the table state that Amit Trivedi will compose the background scores and music of the film. A report published by various news and entertainment portals claimed that the antagonist of the story will be essayed by actor Jagapathi Babu.

