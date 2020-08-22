Prabhas' 'Adipurush' Makers To Spend ₹250 Crores On VFX? Find Out Here

South superstar Prabhas is gearing up for his next film Adipurush. This pan India project is considered to be an ambitious project for the Baahubali actor and reportedly the producers are spending a whopping ₹250 crores on this film. This project is helmed by none other than Tanhaji director Om Raut.

Prabhas’ ‘Adipurush’ to have a ₹250 crores VFX budget?

According to Pinkvilla’s report, this pan India project has a staggering budget of ₹500 crores. Furthermore, the producers are also planning to spend ₹250 crores for the film’s VFX. But along with these numbers, the report also added that the Adipurush makers are yet to disclose the film’s budget.

As mentioned earlier, Prabhas starrer Adipurush is a pan India project. The film will be directed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut. The Bollywood blockbuster film starred Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. Prabhas and Om’s collaboration is expected to replicate the same box-office numbers as Tanhaji and Baahubali.

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas has many other big-budget and highly anticipated films in his kitty. Prabhas will be next seen opposite Pooja Hegde. The two actors will be seen in the much-awaited romantic drama film Radhe Shyam. Fans are already eager to witness this fresh pairing’s on-screen chemistry.

Prabhas is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. His film Baahubali: The Beginning and Bahubali: The Conclusion were two of the most successful films in the Indian film industry. Both the films went on to break several box-office records.

The south superstar will be also collaborating with Deepika Padukone for a brand new film. This film will also be a pan India project. Although the project’s title is yet to be revealed, fans are already excited about this film. This untitled film will be headed by none other than Nag Ashwin. Nag Ashwin tasted tremendous success with his last film Mahanti. The same success is expected from this Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer film.

