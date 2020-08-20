Rana Daggubati Plants A Sapling As A Part Of Prabhas And Shruti's Green India Challenge

Rana Daggubati recently shared a snap where the actor could be seen planting a small sapling. The actor also tagged Shruti Haasan, Prabhas and MP Santosh and thanked them for asking him to take up the challenge. Take a look at Rana Daggubati's Instagram post and how fans have responded to the it.

Rana Duggubati plants a sapling

Pic Credit: Rana Daggubati's Instagram

Rana Daggubati has started making more green choices as evident by his new post on his Instagram story. The actor was sported in a blue jacket, white shirt and green pants in the post. He also wore sunglasses and smiled for the picture. Viewers could see the actor next to a sapling.

Rana also mentioned that he was 'elated' to be nominated for the challenge. He also tagged all the people who had asked him to be a part of the Green India Challenge. He wrote - "Elated to participate in #greenindiachallenge Thanks to @actorprabhas @shrutzhaasan and MP Santosh Garu for nominating me!!"

Rana Daggubati also tweeted the same. He mentioned he was a little late for the challenge but still completed it. He wrote - "Little delayed but here are 2 one for the #Adipurush #Prabhas and the other for The rockstar @shrutihaasan here you go!! #GreenIndiaChallenge nominating everyone who follows me and has the means to....go for it! RT for a greener India!!" Take a look at his tweet:

Little delayed but here are 2 one for the #Adipurush #Prabhas and the other for The rockstar @shrutihaasan here you go!! #GreenIndiaChallenge nominating everyone who follows me and has the means to....go for it! RT for a greener India!! pic.twitter.com/NnsN1pNpsa — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 20, 2020

Many fans responded to his tweet. One fan wrote- "Rana garu Thank you for receive the baton of green India challenge from Prabhas garu ! You also helped promote #Adipurush! You are a so wonderful person! Let me say your wedding celebration. I hope you two will have a lot of happiness! ......from a Japanese Prabhas fan." (sic). Take a look at fan reactions:

The KING of Indian Cinema

The PRIDE of Telugu Cinema

Fit to any Larger than Life Character#AdiPurush #Prabhas — Saketh Prabha (@Onlyfortrend1) August 20, 2020

Rana garu â£ï¸ Thank you for receive the baton of green India challenge from Prabhas garu !

You also helped promote #Adipurush!

You are a so wonderful person! Let me say your wedding celebration. I hope you two will have a lot of happiness!

......from a Japanese Prabhas fan. — ã¯ã‚Šã­ãš (@hari_nezu) August 20, 2020

Actor and singer Shruti Haasan also shared Rana's post on her Instagram story. She reposted the same image that Rana had tagged her in and added green heart stickers. Take a look at her post:

Pic Credit: Shruti Haasan

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's marriage

Rana Daggubati recently got married to Miheeka. The actor shared a few snaps from their wedding functions on Instagram. Fans could see Miheeka dressed in a yellow lehenga and Rana in white. Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Rana Daggubati's Instagram

