Prabhas Is "just Perfect" For 'Adipurush', Says Director Om Raut

Recently Prabhas announced his upcoming project Adipurush on Instagram and fans have gone berserk after the poster release. The movie will be a spinoff on the epic Ramayan and the film will be directed by Om Raut. The director revealed that he would not have made Adipurush without Prabhas and he explained his reasons for it.

Would not have made 'Adipurush' without Prabhas: Om Raut

Om Raut is all set for the screen adaptation of the epic Ramayan in his next project where he will be directing South Indian superstar Prabhas in the lead role. The film director revealed that he cast Prabhas because he felt he was perfect for the role. Raut further told PTI that the entire persona of Prabhas was “just perfect” for the role.

Om Raut added in the interview with the portal that the calmness that Prabhas has, his stance, eyes which look so deep and the way he carries himself, everything was best suited for the film’s role. Raut further added that he could see Adipurush in Prabhas. The director also told the portal that if it was not Prabhas, Raut would not have made the film.

Om Raut is basking in the fame he earned from period drama film Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, which was a blockbuster starring Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. The director revealed that he had an idea for Adipurush even before Tanhaji went on floors. Back then, he had written a basic draft for Adipurush after a lot of research and when he spoke to his team about it, they were all excited to explore the idea.

Om Raut told PTI that the first two months were spent rewriting the draft and updating the screenplay. He revealed that the events were not changed but the treatment of events was written in a way to reflect today’s time. It was after that, he narrated the film to Prabhas.

Reportedly, the film is set to go on floors in January 2021, and is expected to release in 2022. Om Raut revealed that except Prabhas, the cast has not been finalised yet. According to reports from PTI, the filmmakers are in talks with Keerthi Suresh and Saif for prominent roles in the film.

