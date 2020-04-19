Prabhas And Allu Arjun's Banter In This Throwback Video Is Unmissable; Watch

Prabhas and Allu Arjun are both very successful actors of the South Indian film industry. Both of the stars share a very good relationship and their videos together prove that. Take a look at how Prabhas reacts when Allu Arjun starts teasing him with Kajal Aggarwal in this adorable throwback video from 2009. Check it out.

Watch Prabhas blush as Allu Arjun teases him about Kajal Aggarwal

Superstar Prabhas and stylish Star Allu Arjun share a very good camaraderie both on and off-screen. A very popular throwback video from 2009 recently resurfaced and fans loved the banter between both Prabhas and Allu Arjun. The latter makes Prabhas very embarrassed in front of a large crowd by connecting him with Kajal Aggarwal who was also present in the audience. Take a look at the video below.

The above video takes us back to 2009 just before Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Arya 2 hit the theatres. It looks like a promotional campaign of the movie where Prabhas made an unscheduled visit to congratulate his friends. It is clear from the video that Prabhas was praising both the stars Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal for their hard work and dedication and also to wish them luck for their upcoming movie.

Allu Arjun like any other friend started pulling Prabhas' leg in front of every one. The friendly banter between the two was fun and exciting until Prabhas got a little embarrassed in front of everyone and decided to leave. But before leaving the stage and friends he wished the best for Arya 2 and said it is going to be a big hit. Fans really loved this banter the two equally popular and successful superstars of their time.

