Tiger Shroff Wins Hearts With His "first And Last" Double Backflip

Actor Tiger Shroff recently took to Instagram to share a small video from his workout session. The star shared a video of him where he is seen attempting a double backflip. Read more to know about Tiger Shroff’s recent Instagram post.

Tiger Shroff's recent Instagram post

Tiger Shroff recently shared a video of himself on his Instagram as he was trying to learn the double backflip. The star captioned the video with, “Man I miss my boys! This was the first and last time I attempted a double back! Look at that pretty landing. Wish I could say the same for my face “. Tiger has been extremely open about his love for gymnastics. His movies also show a tinge of breathtaking high octane action sequences that are enjoyed by his fans. This is not the only time Tiger Shroff has shared a video from his workout session. Here are some other Tiger Shroff posts on his Instagram profile.

