Tiger Shroff Wins Hearts With His "first And Last" Double Backflip

Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff recently took to his Instagram page to share a video while trying to attempt the double backflip. Read about Tiger Shroff & see his stunts on Insta

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
TIGER SHROFF

Actor Tiger Shroff recently took to Instagram to share a small video from his workout session. The star shared a video of him where he is seen attempting a double backflip. Read more to know about Tiger Shroff’s recent Instagram post.  

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Says Kriti Sanon Is ‘too Big A Star’ To Work With Him; Actor Reacts

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's BTS Post Of Practising Martial Arts On 'Baaghi' Sets Will Leave Fans In Awe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Tiger Shroff's recent Instagram post

Tiger Shroff recently shared a video of himself on his Instagram as he was trying to learn the double backflip. The star captioned the video with, “Man I miss my boys! This was the first and last time I attempted a double back! Look at that pretty landing. Wish I could say the same for my face “. Tiger has been extremely open about his love for gymnastics. His movies also show a tinge of breathtaking high octane action sequences that are enjoyed by his fans. This is not the only time Tiger Shroff has shared a video from his workout session. Here are some other Tiger Shroff posts on his Instagram profile. 

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Cannot Wait To Team Up With Tiger Shroff On Screen Again

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Also Read | Tiger Shroff’s Mother Shares A Throwback Picture Of Her 'treasure’

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Would Love To Star Opposite Tiger Shroff In ‘Mr And Mrs Smith’ Remake

 

 

First Published:
