Prabhas & Deepika Padukone To Star In Sci-fi; Fans Call It 'blockbuster Combination'

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and South star Prabhas took the internet by storm on Sunday after they announced their first collaborative project. The reports started floating after the announcement graphic used the hashtag #Prabhas21 making netizens and fans wonder if that is the movie title. Vyjayanthi Movies, which completes 50 years in the industry, announced the project on Sunday to mark the golden jubilee of the banner. Check out the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Prabhas & Deepika Padukone's next

#DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaPadukone and #prabhas are gonna share screen for the first time super excited for another BlockBuster ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/e3v1YaGu5S — Anu Choudhary (@AnuGadhwal) July 19, 2020

Details of Prabhas-Deepika Starrer

The upcoming film is yet to be titled. The film directed by Nag Ashwin will be a pan-India project. Sharing the excitement, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and wrote she was "beyond thrilled" to be a part of the project.

Sharing the announcement video on his Instagram page, Prabhas said that the team is excited to have Deepika on board. Soon after, a few reports started floating that the movie is titled 'Prabhas 21'. Deepika soon clarified saying, "a)The film is not titled #Prabhas21. It only happens to be Prabhas’s 21st film. b)It is a trilingual film:Hindi,Tamil & Telugu Kindly make note. Thank You..." [sic].

On the other side, Nag Ashwin, who helmed the National Award-winning Mahanati, said in a statement that the pairing of Deepika and the Baahubali star will be the highlight of the film. "I'm very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone," said Ashwin. Co-producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt also said that getting the Padmaavat star on board for the film was thrilling. "What better way to mark our golden jubilee than welcoming the marvellous Deepika Padukone on board, to create some extraordinary magic on screen with Prabhas, in a Nag Ashwin film," Swapna and Priyanka added.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's movie

Talking about the professional front, Prabhas was last seen starring opposite Shraddha Kapoor for a pan-India project Saaho. The film managed to do a decent business at the BO. On the other side, Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Chhapaak, has many projects in her kitty, including the Hindi remake of the film The Intern. She will also play an extended cameo in Kabir Khan's upcoming '83.

(With Inputs from PTI)

