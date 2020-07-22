Before Prabhas And Deepika Start Shooting For Their Next, Here's How They Are Bonding

Although the shooting of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's untitled film with Nag Ashwin is yet to begin, however, the co-stars seem to have started working on their camaraderie. A media report published on Wednesday, July 22, stated that Prabhas and Deepika Padukone have started following each other on social media.

Interestingly, Prabhas only follows five people on his social media, which includes his co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, and most recent Deepika Padukone.

Also Read | Prabhas & Deepika Padukone To Star In Sci-fi; Fans Call It 'blockbuster Combination'

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone bond on social media

On Sunday, July 19, Prabhas' untitled film with Nag Ashwin's makers revealed that Deepika Padukone would be playing the female lead alongside him in the upcomer. Soon after the official announcement, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, who have a massive fan following on social media, started following one another on the photo-sharing app Instagram. The Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer is a science fiction that would go on floors next year, revealed the director in a tweet.

Nag Ashwin, in a tweet, revealed that the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer's shooting would begin by the end of this year. He further disclosed that the film would release in 2021, and also that it is an original story written by Nag Ashwin a few years ago.

The Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer will be produced by Sapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under their production banner Vyjayanthi Movies. Interestingly, the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer marks Nag Ashwin's third collaboration with the producers.

Also Read | Prabhas' 20th: First Look Of Film To Be Launched On July 10, Fans Begin Countdown

What's next for Prabhas and Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone will be next seen playing the role of Romi Dev in Kabir Khan directorial '83. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarma, Harrdy Sandhu, among others in pivotal roles. The Kabir Khan directorial narrates the tale of India's World Cup victory in 1983. The Deepika Padukone starrer was slated to hit the marquee in April. However, it was pushed to the on-going lockdown.

Also Read | Prabhas 20 First Look Featuring Prabhas And Pooja Hegde To Be Out On July 10

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam. The movie, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is reported to be a love story set in the medieval period. Reportedly, Prabhas will be playing the role of a fortune teller in the film, while Pooja Hegde will play the role of a princess. The Radha Krishna Kumar-directorial is Prabhas' 20th film in the industry and is slated to hit the marquee soon.

Also Read | 'Baahubali: The Beginning' Clocks 5 Years: 5 Lesser-known Facts To Knock Your Socks Off

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.