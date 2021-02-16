'Anupamaa' Major Spoiler: Will Vanraj Go Against Kavya & Celebrate His B'day With Shahs?

Star Plus' show, Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Anagha Bhosle, among others, is soon to experience a major twist in the tale. While Vanraj and Anupamaa are going through counselling sessions before their divorce, Kavya decides to ring in her boyfriend's birthday with utmost grandeur. She insists on having a private party, with just the two of them, leaving Pakhi shattered. Vanraj has always celebrated his birthday with his family, according to Pakhi's plans. However, Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram on Monday night and dropped a video from the sets of the show that hinted at a celebration in the house with flowers all around.

Vanraj to celebrate his birthday at Shah household?

As per the recent episode updates, Kavya requests Vanraj to celebrate his special day with him. She also asks Pakhi about the same, but the latter buries her thoughts and agrees with her bestie's statement. Pakhi's father understands that she is not happy with Kavya's decision. Looks like the makers of the show are set to drop in a huge twist by having Vanraj's birthday celebration at the Shah household, instead of having it with his girlfriend, Kavya. In the video posted by Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, there were colourful flowers all over and the cast of the show was getting decked up for the shoot. Fans already took to Twitter to guess that Vanraj's birthday party will take place at his own house, in presence of his entire family and children.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' 8 Feb Written Update: Pakhi Rebukes Kavya, Anupamaa Falls In Major Trouble

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' 9 Feb Written Update: Anupamaa Survives In Mishap, Principal Puts Forth Demand

As per the recent track, both, Anupamaa and Vanraj are getting emotional as the day of their official divorce statement is getting closer. The duo is attending their counselling sessions and is recalling their past memories. During their interaction with the lawyer, Anupamaa tells her that her heart is broken and that people see no age while breaking each other's trust. More so, Anupamaa adds that her husband has left no stone unturned in betraying her. Later, after Vanraj apologises to her, she breaks down in tears and requests him to give her the freedom and space for moving on in her life. She also tells him that once he signs the papers, she will forgive him.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' 15 Feb Written Update: Vanraj-Anupamaa To Meet Counsellor, Pakhi Breaks Down

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' February 16 Spoiler Alert: Vanraj To Have Second Thoughts About Divorce?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.