Prabhas Announces Project With Amitabh Bachchan, Says, 'dream Coming True'

Actor Prabhas is beyond elated as he made an announcement on his Instagram page this morning on October 9, 2020. Vyjayanthi Movies are coming up with a special project as they celebrate 50 years of their establishment in 2022 and they have one of the biggest superstars on board. Check out Prabhas' Instagram post:

Prabhas’s Instagram Post

Prabhas took to his Instagram on October 9, 2020, as he posted a snippet video to announce that Amitabh Bachchan will also be a part of the upcoming project that celebrates “50 year of Vyjayanthi Productions. His video mentioned – “How can we try to make a legendary film without the legend, Amitabh Bachchan,” as it also showcased a compilation of the most popular roles by Big B. Prabhas’s caption read – ''Finally, a dream coming true...Sharing screen space with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ».''

The actor is evidently thrilled to be working with one of the most influential actors of Bollywood. He accompanied his caption with #NamaskaramBig. Fans and friends of the actor are thrilled about the upcoming project and this collaboration too. Have a look at some of the comments on Prabhas’s Instagram post:

Deepika Padukone as a part of the project

Earlier, on July 19, 2020, Prabhas took to his Instagram as he announced Deepika Padukone as a part of the same project. The video also includes glimpses of the roles that Deepika has portrayed so far said. It says – ''Through the years, we have had the privilege to work with some extraordinary women, now with pride we welcome Deepika Padukone onto our 50-year journey''.

Prabhas’s caption with the post read – ''We are very excited to have @deepikapadukone on board, welcome". Deepika reposted the video on her Instagram too as she put the caption –''Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead. The two will be working in the movie in lead roles is what it seems as she also added the hashtag #DeepikaPrabhas with the post.

