Rana Daggubati Remembers 'the Learning And Joy' During The Making Of Baahubali 2; See Pics

Actor Rana Daggubati recently shared a couple of pictures which were taken during the making of the film Baahubali 2. On the occasion of the three-year anniversary of the film, the actor took to Instagram to share memories of making the film. He has also mentioned in the caption for the post that it was the best time ever.

Rana Daggubati remembers the making of Baahubali 2

Fans of Baahubali 2 all around the world have been celebrating and rejoicing the masterpiece that the film was, as it completed three years of its release. Rana Daggubati, in the first picture posted can be seen getting in the character with blood and scars all over his face while SS Rajamouli helps him with it. The snip is from the climax scene of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. In the second picture put up by Rana Daggubati, he can be seen quirkily posing with co-star Prabhas as they have bright smiles on their face. They can be seen dressed in their character costumes while both of them sit on the Mahishmati throne. In the caption for the post, the actor has mentioned that the pictures are from the time when he was still learning something new. He has also written that the joy was real when they were working on the film. Have a look at the picture from Rana Daggubati's Instagram here.

Fans remember the piece of art, Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2 fans have been flooding social media platforms with love and appreciation for the film. They can be seen recollecting different scenes from the film while they talk about the plot and performances of the team. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

SHOT OF THE YEAR 🔥 BGM😍👌 Shivu stepping on Bhalla's wild boars indicate the destruction of Bhalla's arrogance 😎#3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 pic.twitter.com/DXSXLE2XpI — 299$ karchu aindi ikkada (@Prabhas95788109) April 28, 2020

Favv favv favv😍🔥🔥 Amarendra Baahubali venakala unnapudu ah shot goosebumps max! & Rana 🙏👌#3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 pic.twitter.com/SeC2rI7Btd — Prabhas Army (@PrabhasFanArmy) April 28, 2020

Poetry in motion ~ Prabhas & Anushka 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️#3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 pic.twitter.com/l2ZEBdCNmB — Iam Solo Type 😎 (@JanpashaTweetz) April 28, 2020

Image Courtesy: Rana Daggubati Instagram

