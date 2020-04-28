'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' And Other Action Films To Watch On Hotstar Amid Lockdown

There is no dearth of movies one can watch during the nationwide lockdown. While there is a plethora of options available for people, some might prefer to watch a specific genre of films. In case you are wondering what to watch on Hotstar, we have compiled a list of five action movies on Hotstar you can consider binge-watching during the lockdown. Take a look.

ALSO READ | 'Hundred' Cast: Everything You Need To Know About Disney Hotstar VIP's New Web Series

Best action movies on Hotstar

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is one of the iconic movies of all time. It is the highest-grossing in India. If you still have not watched Baahubali 2: The Conclusion then the lockdown might be the best time to do so.

A film that transcended boundaries.



A film that was our life and dream.



A film that will stay forever in the hearts of crores of Indian Cinema lovers! 🔥❤️✊🏻



It's been 3 years since the tsunami called #Baahubali2 - The Conclusion hit the big screen.#3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 pic.twitter.com/TD73ZlMiaF — ᴍᴀᴅᴍᴀx@2 (@4evr_Darling) April 28, 2020

ALSO READ | Disney Hotstar Premium Vs VIP: How They Compare And Which Plan Suits You Better

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

The movie released on May 28, 2010, and it features Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is an adaptation of the video game of the same name developed and published by Ubisoft. The action film is directed by Mike Newell.

ALSO READ | What To Watch On Hotstar During Lockdown | Here's The List Of 5 Patriotic Film

Doctor Strange

The superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics character Doctor Strange. If you are a fan of sci-fiction movies then this might be the best movie to watch. The movie also has some incredible action scenes. The role of Doctor Strange in the movie is played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

‘DOCTOR STRANGE: IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS’ has been delayed and will now release on March 25, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Z051FSITNf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 24, 2020

ALSO READ | What To Watch On Hotstar: 5 Comedy Movies You Can Enjoy During Lockdown

A Gentleman

The cast of the movie includes Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Darshan Kumaar and Suniel Shetty. The movie has received mix reviews. The movie released on August 25, 2017.

Here is the first poster of Sidharth Malhotra's next 'A Gentleman'. Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen opposite sid… https://t.co/ROAJA7NuWi pic.twitter.com/gB8jdUFpAK — InstantBollywood (@instantbolly) June 5, 2017

Baby

Baby is an action thriller film that released on January 25, 2015. The cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Danny Denzongpa, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Sushant Singh and Anupam Kher. The movie is marked as one of the best action films of 2015.

BABY 🎬 One Of The Best Action Thriller Movie Of Bollywood 👌 @akshaykumar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aiEkvn3Afm — Ｒ⎊ＭＥＯ👑 (@Akshays_Storm) April 6, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.