Prabhas' Best Songs With Anushka Shetty That You Must Check Out

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are amongst the most loved on-screen couples in the film industry. The two rose to prominence after the giant success of the Baahubali franchise. The two have time and again performed in several movies that topped the charts. While their performance in movies are often acclaimed, something that is even more praised is the songs they feature in. So, here are some of Prabhas' best songs with Anushka Shetty. Read on to know more:

Prabhas' best songs with Anushka Shetty

Idedo Bagundi from Mirchi (2013)

Taken from Mirchi, the video song features Prabhas and Anusha Sheety having a romantic time in office, mall and other places. Prabhas' dance moves are something to steal from while Anushka Shetty's fashion game is to the point in the music video. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and directed by Koratala Shiva.

Bommali from Billa (2009)

Taken from the Billa movies, the movie features Prabhas opposite Anushka Shetty. The video song directed by Manisharma and Hemachandra shows Prabhas and Anushka dancing with full energy. Anushka can be seen sporting western outfits and so does Prabhas. Billa is the remake of a Tamil film of the same name. Check out the song:

Kannaa Nidurinchara from Bahubali 2 - The Conclusion (2017)

This soundtrack from the film remains to be a mass favourite. The melodious number features Anushka Shetty, who depicted the role of Devasena in the movie. She can be seen wearing an orange saree and blue blouse, looking like a goddess. The video song shows her seeking blessings from Krishna and simultaneously sending romantic messages to Prabhas (who essays Bahubali). The soulful track is sung by Sreenishi and V. Srisoumya. The music has been penned and directed by M.M. Keeravaani.

