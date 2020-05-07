Prabhas’ Most Entertaining Movies That You Can Now Watch On Disney+ Hotstar

Uppalapati Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju, commonly known as Prabhas, is one of the finest actors in the nation. He has worked in multi-lingual films and has gained much love from the audience in the country. Prabhas has given the nation some of the best Telugu movies. Prabhas is most famously known for playing the title role in S. S. Rajamouli's epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), which is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film to date. Here are some of the most entertaining movies of Prabhas that are you can now watch on Disney+ Hotstar. Read ahead to know more-

Prabhas’s most entertaining movies that you can now watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Chatrapathi (2005)

Chatrapathi is an S. S. Rajamouli’s directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Prabhas, Bhanupriya, and Shriya Saran. The plot of the film revolves around displaced Sri Lankans in a Vizag port, who are ruled by a local rowdy. The story revolves around the hero who overcomes this oppression and how he reunites with his long lost mother and brother. You can now watch this movie on Disney+ Hotstar.

Veerabali (2012)

Veerabali is a Lawrence Raghavendra directorial. The lead cats of the movie include Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Deeksha Seth. The plot of the movie revolves around Rishi, who is seeking revenge for his late parents who were murdered. You can now watch this movie on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mirchi (2013)

Mirchi is a Koratala Siva’s directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, and Richa Langella. The plot of the film revolves around a man, who returns to his country in order to reform his girlfriend's violent family, but he seems to have a strange connection and a rather dark past. You can now watch this movie on Disney+ Hotstar.

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

Baahubali: The Beginning is an S. S. Rajamouli’s directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Ramya Krishnan. The plot of the film revolves around an adventurous and daring man, in ancient India, who becomes involved in a decades-old feud between two warring people. You can now watch this movie on Disney+ Hotstar.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is an S. S. Rajamouli’s directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty. The plot of the film revolves around Shiva, the son of Bahubali, who learns about his heritage and he begins to look for answers. His story is juxtaposed with past events that unfolded in the Mahishmati Kingdom. You can now watch this movie on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bujjigadu: Made in Chennai (2008)

Bujjigadu: Made in Chennai is a Puri Jagannadh directorial. The movie cast includes Prabhas, Trisha Krishnan, and Mohan Babu in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Bujji, who runs away from his home in his childhood because of a dispute with his girlfriend Chitti. He ends up in Chennai for 12 years, and the rest of the story is about how they meet now to make their love successful. You can now watch this movie on Disney+ Hotstar.

