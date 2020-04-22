Prabhas Returns Favor By Suggesting 'Saaho' Director Ram Charan For Lucifer Remake

South Indian film star Chiranjeevi has been making headlines since it was reportedly revealed that he will be playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of Lucifer.

The remake of the film Lucifer has been a trending topic since the makers revealed their intention to make a Telugu remake. The well-renowned director Sujeeth is currently busy finishing the film’s script.But the latest news about the Lucifer remake states that it was Prabhas who recommended his Saaho director, Sujeeth to meet Ram Charan for Lucifer Telugu remake. The well-renowned director Sujeeth is currently busy finishing the film’s script. Read more to know about the Telugu remake of Lucifer.

Prabhas suggests Sujeeth see Ram Charan for Lucifer remake

According to an entertainment portal, Prabhas suggested that Sujeeth should see Charan and discuss a script for a new film, which is the Telugu remake of Lucifer. Apparently, Prabhas did the same in order to return the favour after Chiranjeevi suggested his name to Nag Ashwin for his upcoming project. It is also said that Ram Charan had refused the script thus giving the role to his father, Chiranjeevi. Rumours say that the actor will be starting the shoot of this film as soon as he finishes his ongoing project, Acharya. It is also rumoured that Chiru’s son, Ram Charan Teja is going to be the film producer as he backs the project under the banner Konidela Production Company.

Chiranjeevi news

On the professional end, Chiranjeevi was recently sen in the 2019 action film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor managed to get a lot of critical acclamation for his role in Surender Reddy's action drama. He managed to collect around ₹240 crores just through box office collections. The film also starred Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi, and Jagapati Babu in prominent roles.

