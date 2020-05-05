Actor Prabhas Faces Major Setback In His Land Dispute With The Telangana Government

Telugu actor Prabhas, most known for playing the lead role in Baahubali, is currently having a land dispute with the Telangana government. The Telugu superstar recently faced a setback in his dispute, when the Telangana High Court determined that the interim orders passed by a lower court were faulty. These orders were what gave Prabhas temporary possession of the property, which the Telangana government claims is theirs.

Telugu superstar Prabhas faces a major setback in his land dispute with the Telangana government

Also Read | Prabhas spills the beans on marriage plans, says 'It is on the cards'

According to a report by a leading daily newspaper, The land in question is located in Survey No. 5/3, Raidurg Pan Maktha of Serlingampally, Ranga Reddy district. The land is about 2,083 square yards wide, and Prabhas claims that he bought the land a year ago. Prabhas even registered the sale deed and claimed that the government had also accepted his application for ownership. However, the land was seized by government officials claiming that it was owned by the Telangana government.

Also Read | Prabhas reveals he would like to work with Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone; Read here

Prabhas then approached the Telangana High Court in 2018 to challenge the seizure. While the High Court commanded the government to not destroy the property, it also denied Prabhas possession of the land. The ownership of this land is now being disputed in a trial court.

Initially, the trial court at Kukatpally granted an interim injunction in favour of the Telugu superstar. This was back in April of 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, all interim orders were extended to June of 2020. The revenue authorities were displeased by this order and filed a petition to dismiss it. When their petition was denied by the trial court, the Telangana government once again approached the State High Court.

Also Read | Prabhas pens a heartfelt note as 'Baahubali 2' completes 3 years; See post here

The report states that this is when Prabhas faced a major setback to his land dispute case. While investigating the interim orders, the division bench comprising of chief justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and justice P. Naveen Rao realised that Prabhas should not have possession of the property. They also deemed the interim order to be a mistake. However, the High Court once again orders the authorities not to demolish the property. They also commanded the trial court to deal with the case as soon as possible based on merits.

Also Read | Prabhas gets relief in his Raidurg land case, T'gana HC orders halt on demolition; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.