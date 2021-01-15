Prabhas To Start 'Salaar' With Muhurat Pooja Today; KGF's Yash, SS Rajamouli To Attend

Actor Prabhas, who was last seen in Saaho is all set to start filming for his upcoming film, Salaar. Recently, the makers of Salaar announced that the action thriller flick is all set to go on floors during the last week of January. Salaar Muhurat Puja is slated to take place on January 15, 2021, Friday. Read ahead for more details.

Salaar Muhurat Puja

According to ANI, Saalar Muhurat clap will be marked in Hyderabad, along with the entire team attending the Salaar Muhurat Puja. The Chief Guests invited for the occasion are Ashwathnarayan C.N. - Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, ace filmmaker Rajamouli S.S. and KGF actor Yash. Salaar cast and crew members are also expected to attend the event on Friday.

Also Read | John Abraham to play villain in Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar'?

Lead actor Prabhas also spoke a few words about the Muhurat Puja. Talking about the same, the Baahubali star said, "I'm really excited to start the shoot of the film post the Muhurat Puja in Hyderabad". He also shared that he is excited to reveal his look in the film to the fans.

Salaar is an action thriller starring Prabhas in the lead role. The latter will be seen playing a violent character. Reportedly, Salaar plot is stated to be something Prabhas' fans have not yet witnessed. The film is directed by filmmaker, Prashanth Neel. Reports also suggest that Prabhas will be seen in an extremely 'bulked up avatar' in his next.

Also Read | 'Radhe Shyam': Prabhas surprises fans with new poster, extends New Year greetings

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas was last seen in 2019's action thriller flick, Saaho. Helmed by Sujeeth, the film features Shraddha Kapoor opposite Prabhas for the first time. It was bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati under their banner UV Creations. Saaho follows the story of an undercover agent and his partner. The film did not receive prominent reviews from critics but managed to collect 433 crores as their worldwide box office collection.

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas will also be seen in an upcoming romantic film, Radhe Shyam. It also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is produced by UV Creations. Radhe Shyam will be released in Telugu and Hindi. It is presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies in Telugu with Bhushan Kumar under T-Series in Hindi.

- with inputs from ANI

Also Read | Prabhas to unveil trailer of upcoming Telegu film 'Zombie Reddy' on January 2

Also Read | Daily Ent Recap Dec 30: Prabhas starrer 'Radhe Shyam' release date, other important news

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.