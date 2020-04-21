Prabhas's Movies In Which He Romances More Than A Single Heroine

Prabhas gained immense fame with his hit movie Baahubali in 2015. The South Indian actor is famous for many other Telegu and Hindi films. Prabhas has a strong presence not just on the big screen but on social media as well. Listed below are some of Prabhas movies in which he has romanced more than one heroine, including Baahubali, Mr. Perfect and more.

READ:Prabhas' Little Fan Had The Most Beautiful Song To Dedicate To Him, Watch Video

Prabhas' movies in which he romanced more than one heroine

READ:Prabhas:Take A Look At Some Unseen Childhood Pictures Of The 'Baahubali' Superstar

Baahubali

This is one of Prabhas's most popular movies. Baahubali is one of the films where Prabhas romances two heroines. In this film, Prabhas romances Tammanah and Anushka Shetty. The 2015 film is based on action and war. The S. S-Rajamouli directorial has a high rating of 8.1 on IMDb. The film made a box-office collection of ₹ 650 crores. The film was well-received by the audience and the critics. Baahubali also has a sequel to it and the film has won multiple awards.

READ:Kajal Aggarwal's Best Scenes From The Prabhas Starrer Telugu Film 'Sabse Badhkar Hum'

Mr. Perfect

Actor Prabhas in the film Mr. Perfect is seen romancing actress Kajal Aggarwal and Taapsee Pannu. The 2011 film is directed by K. Dasarath. The film was quite popular in its time. Mr. Perfect has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb. The film revolves around Vicky's love life and the decisions he has to make in his life. Prabhas also gained a massive appreciation for his role in the film.

READ:Prabhas Has Some Really Artistic Followers Who Make Amazing Fan Edits Of The Superstar

Pournami

This is another popular film of Prabhas. The 2006 film received massive hype due to the strong chemistry between Prabhas and actress Trisha. The film also stars actors Charmy, Sindhu Tolani, and Rahul Dev in prominent roles. Pournami is directed by Prabhu Deva and has a 5.7 rating on IMDb.

READ:'Baahubali' Director SS Rajamouli Takes Up 'Be The Real Man' Task Amid Lockdown; WATCH

READ:Mahesh Babu & Rashmika's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Smashes Record Set By 'Baahubali'; Find Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.