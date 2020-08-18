Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Starrer 'Radhe Shyam' To Commence Shooting In September?

Actor Prabhas' forthcoming film Radhe Shyam's shooting will reportedly commence in September in Hyderabad. According to The News Minute's recent report, a massive set has been erected in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, where Prabhas and the rest of the cast will be shooting their next schedule. Reportedly, Pooja Hegde, who is presently in Mumbai, will fly to Hyderabad for the shooting in the coming weeks.

Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is a love story set in the medieval times. A few months ago, the team wrapped its international schedule. Sharing the news on his social media handle, director Radha Krishna Kumar wrote: "One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!!" (sic)

One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20

— Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 17, 2020

Radhe Shyam's first look

Radhe Shyam also features actors like Murali Sharma, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, among others in pivotal roles. Radhe Shyam is a love story set in the medieval period, where Prabhas plays the role of a fortune teller, and Pooja Hegde essays the role of princess. A few weeks ago, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's first look from the upcomer was released online, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

What's next for Prabhas?

Prabhas will be next seen in Nag Ashwin directorial untitled film. The movie, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead, is reported to be science fiction. A few months ago, Nag Ashwin, in a tweet, revealed the movie would go on floors by the end of this year and would hit the marquee next year.

Shoot year end lo start...maybe 2021 end lo release...too early to say anything else, expect a big thanks to prabhas garu...kontha mandi pan-india film antunnaru...adi tappu...pan-india eppudo kottesaaru...idi pan-world darlings :)) #PrabhasNagAshwin https://t.co/9KnLQqbVgm — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) February 26, 2020

The movie marks Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's first association together. The movie is produced by Sapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under their production banner Vyjayanthi Movies. Besides the upcomer, Prabhas recently announced his next film with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame Om Raut.

