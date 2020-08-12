Prabhas' Upcoming Projects: Rumoured 22nd Film To Confirmed Project With Deepika Padukone

South actor Prabhas turned into a pan-India star after the success of his 2015's release Baahubali: The Beginning. After 2015, he was seen on the screen in the sequel of the film. Later, he also did a pan-India project, Saaho, in which he shared the screen space with Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor. There are many online reports suggesting that Prabhas has a few more pan-India projects. Here is the list of all of his rumoured and confirmed upcoming flicks.

Prabhas' new movies

Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde

The upcomer, Radhe Shyam, will also star Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Sasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Sathyan, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. It is speculated that actor Kajal Aggrawal will also play a short cameo in the upcoming film. Reportedly, Sasha Chettri, who is popularly known as the Airtel 4G girl, will also essay a pivotal role in the film. The romantic period-drama will be jointly produced by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations.

Prabhas to share the screen space with Deepika Padukone

The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Nag Ashwin. It will be a pan-India project. Announcing the project, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and expressed her excitement as she was "beyond thrilled" to be a part of the project. Meanwhile, sharing the announcement video on his Instagram handle, Prabhas said that the team is excited to have Deepika on board. Soon after, a few reports started floating that the movie is titled 'Prabhas 21'. Deepika soon clarified saying, "a)The film is not titled #Prabhas21. It only happens to be Prabhas’s 21st film. b)It is a trilingual film:Hindi,Tamil & Telugu Kindly make note. Thank You..." [sic].

Prabhas to join hands with Prashanth Neel?

It is speculated that Prabhas is currently in talks with KGF director Prashanth Neel. It is said that the upcoming film will be a pan-India project as it will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. The rumoured project will be an action-thriller with the familiar plot of Neel's Ugramm. If online reports are something to go by, then the plot will be more contemporary and it will be mounted on a more lavish scale.

