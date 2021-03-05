Prabhas Launches The Trailer Of Naveen Polishetty's 'Jathi Ratnalu', The Latter Thanks Him

On March 4, superstar Prabhas launched the trailer of Naveen Polishetty's upcoming outing, Jathi Ratnalu, and the video from the event went instantly viral. The trailer of the Telugu film garnered massive attention on the internet and Naveen also expressed gratitude for the same. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Jathi Ratnalu trailer is here and is smashing it. This is our journey. Not mine alone."

He went on to thank Prabhas Garu for launching this trailer. Polishetty added, "Darling ratnalu come with friends and families on March 11th. Lets spread the laughs and cheers. Hope you will like it." The comedy-drama stars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah, Brahmaji, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, in lead roles and is helmed by filmmaker Anudeep KV.

#JathiRatnalu trailer is here and is smashing it. This is our journey. Not mine alone. Thank you Prabhas Garu for launching this trailer. Darling ratnalu come with friends and families on March 11th. Lets spread the laughs and cheers. Hope you will like it https://t.co/PKjsntXNk6 — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) March 4, 2021

The 2-minute trailer gives a glimpse of some hilarious scenes between the star cast of the film. While Naveen's character is a failure since school, he then finds interest in another venture and moves ahead in life. However, in a turn of events, the stars get stuck in an unexpected situation and land up in prison. This doesn't deter them from living life to the fullest. Even in jail, they prove to be the best bunch of friends. "Get ready to celebrate this year's funniest film," said the makers in the video. While the music has been given by Radhan, Nag Ashwin has produced it.

In another video that surfaced on the internet, fans got a glimpse of Prabhas' fun banter with the stars of Jathi Ratnalu. The makers of the movie, Vyjayanthi Movies, joined the recent bandwagon of Yashraj's viral video and tweeted with their own twist. They wrote, "Ye Hum Hain; Ye Hamari Prabhas Hain; Aur Yaha Hamari Jathi Ratnalu Trailer Launch Ki Pawri Ho Rahi Hain." Naveen was overwhelmed with the response as he dropped another video on Instagram. He wrote that the trailer is being loved by fans and that he's so grateful about it. The movie is all set to release on March 11. "Can't wait anymore," penned Polishetty.

