Pictures Of Adipurush Sets Post Fire & Empty Sets Of The Kapil Sharma Show Surface Online

On February 2, which was its day one of filming, the sets of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush caught fire. On the other hand, the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show is on a halt after host Kapil Sharma took a break. Now, the pictures, that were recently shared on social media, from the secluded sets of Adipurush and The Kapil Sharma Show have caught everyone's attention. Read along to take a look at the pictures and more.

Pictures from sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and Adipurush

Taking to his Instagram account, paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted pictures of the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush. Both the sets are secluded for different reasons. While The Kapil Sharma Show is off-air for a few weeks, Adipurush sets caught fire, recently. Describing the pictures, he wrote, “Where the streets have no name. Once buzzing with actors and audience #kapilsharma set at FilmCity looks like this now. A day after the big fire on #adipurush set”.

Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby 😍🧿 https://t.co/wdy8Drv355 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Comedian Kapil Sharma revealed about his break while conducting #AskKapil Q&A session on Twitter. He stated that he and his wife, Ginni Chatrath are expecting a second child so he has decided to stay home with his family and take care of his wife and kids. The couple who tied the knot in December 2018, welcomed their firstborn Anayra in December 2019. Kapil shared the news of the arrival of the second baby on February 1.

Fire on Adipurush sets

The sets of Adipurush caught fire on the very first day of the shoot on February 2, 2021. It was caused by a short circuit and did not cause harm to any person. Viral wrote in his post, “Fire caught on the sets of #Adipurush at a Goregaon studio #Mumbai Everyone is Safe no one has come under any physical harm It happened due to short circuit and the entire chroma set up went into ashes, #Prabhas and Saif were not a part of this shoot”. Adipurush is a period epic helmed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame.

