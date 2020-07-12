Prabhas' 'Bujjigadu' And Other Movies Where His Character Has Multiple Names

Prabhas is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in South India. The actor has been a part of a wide range of films from various genres and has played various kinds of roles throughout his acting career. Apart from that, Prabhas has also played a character with multiple names. So, here are some of Prabhas' movies where his character has multiple names:

Prabhas' movies with multiple character names

Bujjigadu

Bujjigadu is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by K.S. Rama Rao. The film, which was released in the year 2008, features Prabhas, Trisha, Mohan Babu, Sanjana, and Kota Srinivasa Rao in key roles. The Telugu action film shows Prabhas playing the role of Bujjigudu aka Bujji, Linga Raju, and Rajinikanth. Trisha, who also plays a lead role in the movie, also portrays a character with two names, that is Chitti and Meghana. The movie grabbed widespread attention for Prabhas and Trisha's on-screen chemistry.

ALSO READ | Prabhas And Trisha's Most Unforgettable Songs From Their Movies

Baahubali

The monstrous success of Baahubali garnered the lead actor Prabhas massive popularity. The film which was originally released in Telugu and Tamil languages was later dubbed in various other languages including Hindi and Malayalam.

The film features Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti, Tamannah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, and Satyaraj playing key roles. Helmed by S. S. Rajamouli, the film has Prabhas playing characters with different names including Mahendra Baahubali, Shivudu and Shivu Amarendra Baahubali. The movie went on to bag numerous awards and accolades and also became the first non-English movie screened at the Royal Albert Hall.

ALSO READ | Prabhas' Best Songs With Anushka Shetty That You Must Check Out

Billa

The 2009 Telugu action-thriller features Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, and Namita Vankawala in key roles. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film features Prabhas playing a character with names Billa and Ranga. One of the major highlights of the film is the songs that feature some of the best effects. Some of the most popular numbers from the movie include Bommali, Naan Nadanthaal and others.

ALSO READ | Prabhas' 'Darling' Movie Songs His Fans Should Add To Their Playlist

Chhatrapati

This film marked the very first collaboration between one of the most prominent directors, S. S. Rajamouli and Prabhas. The 2015 flick features Prabhas, Shriya Saran, Shafi, Bhanupriya and Pradeep Rawat in key roles. The film earned numerous awards and accolades for the actor's performance, the direction, and the songs. The movie shows Prabhas playing a character that has two names, Shivaji and Chhatrapati.

Saaho

Directed by Sujeeth, the 2019 movie features Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The action-thriller movie was filmed in two languages, Hindi as well as Telugu. Saaho shows Prabhas playing the role of a character with the names, Ashok Chakravarthy and Siddhant Nandan Saaho. The film was one of the most expensive movies made in India.

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal's 'Mr Perfect' Dubbed In Several Languages: Read Other Unknown Facts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.