Check Prabhas' Net Worth As The Makers Release The First Look Of 'Radhe Shyam'

Prabhas, last seen in Sujeeth's Saaho, gained popularity after the release of SS Rajamouli's periodical-drama Bahubaali franchise (2015, 2017). The makers of Prabhas' forthcoming movie Radhe Shyam released the first look of the actor on Friday, July 10, 2020. As the posters of Prabhas' most-awaited movies recently dropped in, let's have a look at Prabhas' net worth that might elevate after Radhe Shyam's release.

Prabhas 20 first look:

Also Read | Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Look Fiery In First Look Of 'Radhe Shyam' Aka 'Prabhas 20'

Prabhas' net worth

According to an online portal, Prabhas' net worth is Rs 128 crores, which is calculated based on his earnings, movable and immovable assets. According to Forbes' India 2019 Celebrity list, Prabhas' earning in 2019 was Rs 35 crores. Several media reports claim that Prabhas was paid a paycheck of Rs 100 crores for his last release.

The 40-year-old actor has a luxe abode in Hyderabad. According to the online portal, Prabhas' property is worth Rs 60 crores, which also has a gym that costs more Rs 1.06 crores, which was reportedly gifted to the actor by the Bahubaali team. Prabhas resides with his family in the posh locality of Film Nagar, Hyderabad. He shifted to the property reportedly in 2014, a year before his big-budgeted film Bahubaali hit the screens.

Also Read | Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Starrer 'Radhe Shyam' Look Unveiled, Fans Call It 'Surreal'

Prabhas' expensive car collection

Reportedly, Prabhas is an automobile enthusiast who has an envious car collection. The most expensive car in Prabhas' garage is Rolls Royce, which is priced at Rs 8 crores. As per reports, he shares the same design and model as Amitabh Bachchan. According to reports, Prabhas also has Jaguar XJR and BMW X3, which costs Rs 2.8 crores and Rs 68 crores respectively.

Also Read | Prabhas And Rana Daggubati Celebrate 5 Years Of 'Baahubali: The Beginning'

Prabhas' career

Prabhas is the son of the famous Telugu film producer U. Suryanarayana Raju and Siva Kumari. He made his Tollywood debut with Jayanth C Paranjee's Eeswar in the early 2000s. Prabhas, in an acting career spanning more than a decade, has delivered hits like Yogi (2007), Billa (2009), Darling (2010), among others. However, it was SS Rajamouli's Bahubaali that made him an overnight sensation.

The movie released in 2015 is one of the highest-grossing films of Indian cinema. Reportedly, Prabhas' last release Saaho although was declared a debacle, earned Rs 130 crores at the box office on its first day. The movie marked Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's Tollywood debut.

Also Read | Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' Look Unveiled, Fans Call It 'second Look Of Kanche'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam. The movie, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is reported to be a love story set in the medieval period. Reportedly, Prabhas will be playing the role of a fortune teller in the film, while Pooja Hegde will play the role of a princess.

The movie will mark the return of Bollywood actor Bhagyashree. She was last seen in a small role in Satish Vegesna's Srinivasa Kalyanam (2018). The movie that is slated to hit the screens in mid-2020 might get delayed due to the lockdown.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.