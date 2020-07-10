Prabhas And Rana Daggubati Celebrate 5 Years Of 'Baahubali: The Beginning'

The monumental film Baahubali: The Beginning completes five years since release today, i.e July 10, 2020. The film released back in 2015 and cashed in a magnanimous box office collection of over ₹300 crores. SS Rajamouli directorial film starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah in pivotal roles. Even after half a decade since its release, Baahubali: The Beginning has attained an evidently special place in India's pop culture. On account of the five-year anniversary, actor Prabhas and Rana took to their respective social media accounts and celebrated the film. Check it out below -

Also read: Miheeka Bajaj shares a glimpse of her marriage preparation with Rana Daggubati

Prabhas and Rana celebrate Baahubali

On Instagram, Prabhas shared a still from Baahubali where he can be seen riding a horse. In the caption, the actor wrote 'Here's to the team that created magic' and tagged the cast and crew of the film. On the other hand, actor Rana Dagggubati shared a video-edit celebrating five years of Baahubali: The Beginning. Prabhas too shared the same video-edit on his Instagram later on.

Also read: Rana Daggubati hits 4 million on Instagram, extends gratitude to fans 'for the power'

Also read: Prabhas 20 first look featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde to be out on July 10

Earlier, actor Rana Daggubati had spoken about the impact of Baahubali: The Beginning on Indian cinema while speaking to a news daily. Rana stated that SS Rajamouli's Baahubali has done to Indian cinema what Star Wars did to Hollywood. According to the actor, Baahubali has given the courage to filmmakers to widen their avenues and dream big when it comes to their cinema instead of limiting their projects due to various factors. There has been a clear difference in the films are made post-Baahubali, as stated by Rana Daggubati.

Also read: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde look fiery in first look of 'Radhe Shyam' aka 'Prabhas 20'

The cast and crew of the Baahubali franchise had recently celebrated three years of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Actor Tammannaah had shared a post on her Instagram writing that she cannot imagine that it has already been three years since the film released.

The actor had opened up about her first memory of being associated with Baahubali recently while speaking to a news daily She stated that her first memory of her character Avantika in Baahubali was during the look test. The look test gave her an understanding that the film was going to be something extremely different than what the Indian audience is used to watching. Check out her post below:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.