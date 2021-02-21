Prabhas Starrers To Look Forward To In 2021, From 'Radhe Shyam' To 'Prabhas 21'

Superstar Prabhas has a slew of movies releasing in 2021. He was last seen in the action-thriller titled Saaho, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Sujeeth, the movie opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film also starred Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi and others. For the year 2021-22, here's a look at the movies his fans are eagerly waiting to watch.

Prabhas' movies to release in 2021

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas is all set to share screen space with Pooja Hegde in the upcoming romantic-drama, Radhe Shyam. It was on Valentine's Day when the makers of the film unveiled its teaser. The upcomer is presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and is produced by UV Creations and T-Series jointly. The multi-lingual drama will release in languages like Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, among others are also a part of this movie.

Prabhas 21

In July 2020, Deepika Padukone joined the cast of Nag Ashwin's film, alongside Prabhas. "Beyond thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead," she had written on Instagram. However, the post is now deleted. "We are very excited to have Deepika Padukone on board, welcome," wrote Prabhas on social media.

Adipurush

Prabhas will share screen space with Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming outing, Adipurush, which revolves around the triumph of good over evil. Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of Lord Rama in the film. Giving away details about the movie, Prabhas wrote, "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! Adipurush." The movie will hit the marquee in 2022.

Salaar

Actor Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar is with KGF director Prashanth Neel. The latter made the official announcement on December 2 and also shared a brand new poster. Neel called the movie an "action saga" and wrote, "The most violent men.. called one man...the most violent." Salaar will be dubbed and released in Hindi. The movie will be presented by Anil Thadani.

An Action Saga #SALAAR.



THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. .CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT!!

For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film.

Dearest welcome to Darling #Prabhas sir.@hombalefilms @VKiragandur pic.twitter.com/PKOfQKkSM6 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 2, 2020

