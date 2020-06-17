Prabhas Virtually Wishes Lakshmi Manchu's Daughter Vidya Nirvana On Her Birthday, See Pics

On Monday, Lakshmi Manchu celebrated her husband, Andy Srinivasan and daughter Vidya Nirvana's birthday at her residence in Hyderabad. Recently, the actor-producer took to her social media to reveal that Baahubali star Prabhas had virtually wished her daughter Vidya Nirvana on her birthday. Sharing a picture from Prabhas and Vidya Nirvana's chat, Lakshmi Manchu wrote, "When #prabhas surprised her on her birthday." (sic)

Check out the post:

Besides Prabhas, Lakshmi Manchu's fans and well-wishers too wished Vidya Nirvana and Andy Srinivasan on their birthday. Recently, Lakshmi Manchu took to social media to express her gratitude to all her fans and well-wishers. She said, "Thank you for the overwhelming msgs and blessings for @VidyaNirvana. I realize she is not my child alone but yours too with all that love you shower on her. She is so freaken blessed. Thank you thank you. Took me two days to respond to all of the msgs!" (sic)

Interestingly, Prabhas and Lakshmi Manchu are known to be the best of friends. In 2018, Prabhas had appeared on Lakshmi Manchu's TV show, Lakshmi Talk Show. The show aired on Zee Telugu and had many other popular celebrities as guests.

Prabhas and Lakshmi Manchu on Lakshmi Talk Show:

(Source: Zee Telugu Youtube)

Meanwhile, Lakshmi Manchu was last seen in Zee5's original series Mrs Subbalakshmi. Whereas Prabhas was last seen in Sujeeth's Saaho. The movie, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead was reported to be a box office debacle. Though his last film failed at the box office, fans are awaiting the release of the upcoming movie of the Baahubali star. Prabhas will be next seen in a Radha Krishna Kumar-directorial.

The movie, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is reported to be a love story set in the medieval period. Reportedly, Prabhas will be playing the role of a fortune teller in the film, while Pooja Hegde will play the role of a princess. The movie, tentatively titled Jaan, will also mark the return of Bollywood actor Bhagyashree. She was last seen in a small role in Satish Vegesna's Srinivasa Kalyanam (2018). The movie that is slated to hit the screens in mid-2020 might get delayed due to the lockdown.

Besides the upcoming film, Prabhas has a movie with Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin. The film, starring Prabhas in the lead, is reported to be science fiction. Recently, in a tweet, director Nag Ashwin revealed that the untitled movie's shooting would begin by the end of this year. He further disclosed that the movie would release in 2021, and also that it is an original story written by Ashwin a few years ago. The Prabhas starrer is produced by Sapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under their production banner Vyjayanthi Movies.

